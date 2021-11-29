Fashion e-commerce sites still don’t meet Google’s user experience requirements





According to new data, about 50% of the top 100 most prominent websites on Google.com are on the desktop, as defined by the Core Web Vitals (Page Experience) update, which was discontinued in August 2021. We have not been able to provide a good page experience. 44% of the top 100 websites fail on mobile.

Fashion e-commerce sites are one of the worst performing industries, negatively impacting bounce rates, abandoned shopping carts, conversions, and revisits.

Analysis by Searchmetrics suggests that e-commerce sites in categories such as fashion and travel generally perform worse on core web vitals than all other industries included in the analysis. For example, of the top 100 most prominent fashion and apparel websites, only 24% pass Core Web Vitals on desktop and 16% on mobile.

What is Core Web Vital?

Google’s Core Web Vitals Benchmark helps website owners evaluate real-world web user experiences in three areas. Its interactivity (the time it takes to respond to a visitor’s initial dialogue, such as clicking a button or link). And its visual stability (whether layout or content flies). The Core Web Vitals update has been combined with other existing signals that Google uses to measure the quality of the page experience. In other words, it has started to affect Google’s ranking.

Tom Wells, VP Strategy of Searchmetrics, said: Fashion and travel turned out to be the lowest performing segments in terms of core web vitals. Part of the description is that websites and e-commerce in these sectors are typically image-rich and often have dynamic elements such as advertising banners.

According to Searchmetrics analysis, the positive news is that the percentage of top-performing domains that meet Google’s requirements has increased over time. In January 2020, only 22% of the desktop top 100 and 28% of the mobile top 100 passed the Core Web Vitals test. By October 2021, this had increased to 50% for desktops and 56% for mobiles.

Wells continues. The Core Web Vital update was a way Google encouraged us to improve the quality of the online experience our websites offer. However, the data suggest that even some of the largest brands haven’t completely solved their user experience challenges. Nonetheless, it continues to rank high, but it’s important to remember that page experience has broader implications, especially for e-commerce brands. By providing a user-friendly experience that loads pages faster, responds to input, and doesn’t fly with dynamic content, you can reduce e-commerce bounce rates and abandoned shopping carts for conversions and revisits. Is also useful.

Searchmetrics uses SEO visibility scores to measure your website’s search performance. The company monitors organic search results for millions of keywords used to calculate SEO visibility scores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/retail/fashion-ecommerce-sites-still-fail-google-s-user-experience-requirements/2021112959653 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

