3 ways to please people





“I love to please people, but I love to put them in a straight line,” she says. “It’s not because I don’t have my identity, I’m lost, or I’m in survival mode and I need to adapt. If I’m not asking where in life I really need to go, it’s Maybe it’s because you’re pleased. “

Recognize thin lines

The first step in stopping making people happy is to realize that you are doing it. To please people is to sacrifice the choices you make to serve someone else’s priorities. Unfortunately, you may not be able to self-deny your needs and reach out to them, which can be a difficult habit to recognize and break.

Conrad suggests considering what she calls the line of choice. “Under the line, we’re reacting, and on top of that, we’re choosing,” she explains. “Please please someone at the moment you’re about to go,” “Am I choosing, or am I doing it from habits and defaults?” That’s what I always do Do I feel I should do this because it is and what others think I should do? “

Reconstruct the situation

It helps to change the way we think about making choices. “Do not try to please people or personalities, but please their purposes,” says Conrad. “Ask yourself.’What is your higher purpose?’If you are someone who can consistently reflect the truth and serve your purpose, even when it may not be pleasing. , You are worth it and it feels good. “

For example, if a colleague asks for your help in a project, the person who pleases people will say yes because they want to serve that person, even if it does not accomplish their own work. However, if it is in line with the purpose of the project, providing talent can lead to better results, which can be fulfilling.

“If you know the person’s purpose, vision, and values, you can meet them on that high path,” says Conrad. “This form of joy is better than solving the problem of personality.”

What to do if it doesn’t suit your purpose

The danger of pleasing people is when you support someone’s weaknesses to the extent that it actually hinders them. “Think of the teachers and the people who guided you,” says Conrad. “It is the people who are there for a higher purpose and are there to not appease your personality. It is powerful to support people and their potential and purpose to help you grow. , Much more rewarding. “

These conversations can be difficult to navigate. If you don’t want to do what others want, or if you disagree with others’ views, Conrad suggests starting a conversation by saying: The keyword is “Thank you. But if what I have to say doesn’t help, I’m not going to impose my opinion on you because it only makes you more defensive.” Says.

If you want a different perspective as a way to please people, Conrad suggests reconnecting to your goals.

“One of my clients was responsible for the restaurant’s large system, and he knew he needed to fire one of his executives, but he didn’t.” Conrad says. “In essence, he was pleased with people. In line with his goals, he dealt with his discomfort when he understood how many people were hurt by avoidance and how the company was suffering. I found the courage to do it. The truth feels great. To please people is like the “feeling” you get from eating lots of candy. It’s temporary and it hurts later. “

Conrad concludes that consciousness is paramount. “The language can be changed from” I please people “to” I am aware of patterns “and we are making new choices to change for the benefit of all. ‘”

