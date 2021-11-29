2022 Calendar Preview: More than 30 events and deadlines across North Carolina in January





Triangle-Many technology and life sciences event and program deadlines are held in January. Some events are held directly or in a hybrid format, many remain virtual or run online.

Let’s take a look at what will happen in January 2022, thanks to WRAL TechWire’s ongoing work to track important events and deadlines happening throughout North Carolina.

Durham Code: Citizen Hacking Session January 4th, 6pm-7:30pm (online)

Code for Durham brings together engineers, designers, developers, data scientists, cartographers and activists to collaborate on civil technology projects. The meeting is held on the first Tuesday of every month.

Downtown Technician Raleigh Happy Hour January 4th, 5pm-7pm @LynnwoodBrewing Concern

The Downtown Techlies Happy Hour Event Series is back at Lawry’s Lynnwood Brewing Concern. Join the network with peers.

Raleigh Chamber Launch 202 January 4 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm @ Duke Energy Performing Arts Center

The Raleigh Chamber of Commerce hosts events that cover next year’s trends and forecasts across economics, commercial real estate, economic development, talent, and regional demographics. Followed by a networking reception.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman January 5th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte January 5th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

Cary Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast Breakfast January 5th, 8 am-9am @ Prestonwood Country Club

The Cary Chamber of Commerce invites North Carolina State University economist Michael Walden to provide up-to-date information on economic forecasts.

1 Million Cup Wilmington January 5th, 9am to 10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

1 Million Cup RTP January 5th, 9am to 10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

Get2Know NC TECH Webinar January 7th, 9am-9:30am (online)

This free monthly interactive webinar provides participants with an overview of NC TECH’s activities, resources, and member offerings.

2022 Economic Forecast Forum January 7th, 10:30 am to 2:15 pm @ Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham

In its 20th year, the NC Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Forecasting Forum brings together influential leaders from across North Carolina to discuss the state’s role in job retention, job creation, quality of life, and more. increase.

Triangle Biotech Tuesday, January 11th, 6pm-7:30pm

Triangle Biotech Tuesday is a monthly meet-up that connects scientific experts across the RTP / Greater Triangle area. Join a network of experts from different industries. The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman January 12th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Robeson County January 12th, 8 am-9am @ Givens Performing Arts Center, North Carolina Pembroke

At this monthly event, local Robeson County entrepreneurs will introduce their products / services to their peers and network with the startup community.

1 Million Cup Charlotte January 12th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup Wilmington January 12th, 9am to 10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

1 Million Cup RTP January 12th, 9am to 10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

Application Deadline: North Carolina State University January 16th

At NC States Make-A-Thon, January 27-30, the student team is tasked with creating the best solutions to sustainability challenges. Then suggest ideas to local judges and give them a chance to win $ 500 to $ 2,000 in prize money. Registration ends on January 16th.

NC TECH Government Vendor Network January 18th, 3pm-4pm (online)

The NC TECHs Government Vendor Network is a forum for member companies interested in doing business with the state government.

Application deadline: 2022 UNC Innovation Pilot Award January 18th

This annual program provides internal pilot funding to researchers and research teams at UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine for innovation in healthcare. In March of this year, four awards will be announced, each up to $ 50,000.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman January 19th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte January 19th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup Wilmington January 19th, 9am to 10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

1 Million Cup RTP January 19th, 9am to 10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

Menu: 5 Stories Every Brand Must Tell January 21st 12-1 pm @Frontier RTP (Building 800)

This workshop will cover five stories that every brand must tell in order to create compelling stories and reach viewers.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman January 26, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte January 26th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup Wilmington January 26, 9 am-10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

1 Million Cup RTP January 26, 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

NC State Make-A-Thon January 27-30

At NC States Make-A-Thon, the student team is tasked with creating the best solutions to sustainability challenges. Then suggest ideas to local judges and give them a chance to win $ 500 to $ 2,000 in prize money. The registration deadline is January 16th.

2022 Technical Outlook January 28, 8:30 am to 2:00 pm @UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

At this year’s Outlook for Tech event, NC TECH will offer executive panel discussions, keynotes, innovation briefings, previews of the Organization 2022 program, release of technology industry status reports, and technical expo.

