A new lab aimed at igniting “Silicon Valley” for national security





Seattle — Widely used radar technology for finding targets using radio waves has often required bulky equipment throughout its history.

not anymore. Over the last decade, Echodyne, with 90 employees based in Kirkland, has reduced its radar to the size of a mobile phone. This is a breakthrough product that creates new possibilities. Its compact radar makes it easy to ride a small drone, for example.

“Our ability to break that (size) barrier opens up even more radar applications,” said Leo McCloskey, vice president of marketing for the company.

One of the company’s clients turned out to be the government. The Department of Homeland Security, through the Customs and Border Protection Innovation Team, is paying $ 20 million to try out a ground radar that can monitor swaths in border areas.

However, Echodyne’s successful contract turned out to be unusual for matchmaking, where Navy and Pentagon leaders want to change. They believe that Pacific Northwest start-ups like Echodyne are unaware that a technological leap could help the Pentagon and national security.

Defense leaders and their supporters want to change that on the 33rd floor of a Seattle office building.

The DocuSign Tower has a spacious fishbowl conference room named after salmon seeds and a computer lab with inspiring quotes to bring together businesses, scholars and the military to drive big technological ideas. The purpose is that.

The Mission Acceleration Center, as is known, aims to solve this problem. Companies do not always know what opportunities for defense funding are and how they can achieve them. Conversely, the military is not always aware of new technologies.

“This should be a one-stop shop to create that access point,” said Major Navy. Johannes Schoenberg, director of the Navy’s Northwestern Technical Bridge, based at the Naval Undersea Warship Station in Keyport.

At the time of the center’s launch, Schonberg said that there was no “guarantee” of money, but “about building relationships and connecting to the right organizations.”

“How can I get venture capital to talk to the army?”

In total, Washington received $ 17.8 billion in Pentagon spending in 2019. This is the latest data available and the eighth highest amount in a country’s state.

Approximately $ 11.2 billion was provided in the form of contracts, most of which was paid to Boeing for $ 7.8 billion. Military leaders hope that the Acceleration Center can open the door to smaller technology companies that may not be familiar with the federal contract process.

Denise Ryser, market development director at the Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition, told the Puget Sound Business Journal that the northwest is “lacking leverage” and “because of talent here,” a total of $ 11.2 billion should be higher. Told.

The Mission Acceleration Center “is trying to use the same kind of energy that built Silicon Valley,” said Justindani Cliff, Program Director of the Department of Defense’s National Security Innovation Network at the University of Washington. ..

The center is funded annually with a budget of approximately $ 2 million through the Innovation Network and the Navy Research Bureau.

Launched as Create 33 as a coworking space in 2018, the approximately 4,000-square-foot work lab was closed due to pandemic uncertainty. However, with the help of Impact Washington, a non-profit organization that supports the military and state manufacturing, its rehabilitation will secure tenants who will pay $ 500,000 a year in rent.

The key question was, “How do I get venture capital to talk to the military?” According to Michael McNutt, a consultant working at Impact Washington.

And now, when it comes to the next big idea in national security innovation, venture capitalists are up the stairs. The lab is directly connected to the 34th floor of the office of Madrona Venture Group, Seattle’s longtime private equity firm, which has invested in startups for over 25 years.

Scott Jacobson, Managing Director of Madrona Venture Group, said: Having a Mission Acceleration Center in Seattle is great for raising awareness of these companies and technologies within defense agencies and other government agencies and helping them successfully market to these organizations. “

Navy Schonberg, a Manette resident who ran for Bremerton City Council this year, is a new Navy initiative aimed primarily at “maintaining” by bringing together problem-solvers within the “Distributed Autonomous Navy Culture.” It is a part of “Naval X”. “—How the Navy keeps its fleet safe at sea for long periods of time. However, with the Seattle Mission Acceleration Center, Schonberg and the Northwestern Technical Bridge form a connective tissue with all Northwestern military commands, academically. Connected them to a space where you can compete with researchers, investors and start-ups.

“We must have a presence on both sides of the water,” he said. “No site can cover everything we need.”

