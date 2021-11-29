Nissan will invest $ 17.6 billion in EV development over the next five years – TechCrunch





Nissan announced that it will invest 2 trillion yen ($ 17.6 billion) over the next five years to develop new EV and battery technologies as part of a grand plan called “Ambition 2030.” It aims to launch a total of 15 new EVs by 2030, at which point electric vehicles make up half of the lineup.

The automaker has announced that it will develop a total of 23 electric vehicles over the next eight years, 20 of which will be developed in just the next five years. By 2030, we are aiming for a market mix of 75% in Europe (EV and e-Power PHEV / hybrid), 55% in Japan and 40% in the US and China.

The other part of the combination is probably an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. It is worth noting that Nissan said in early 2021 that it plans to power all new cars launched by the early 2030s. Perhaps then all the ICE vehicles still available will be legacy models.

Nissan plans to launch an EV equipped with an all-solid-state battery (ASSB) by 2028 and set up a pilot plant in Yokohama as early as 2024. The technology promises benefits such as faster charging times, but it’s not yet on the market as expected. The company also wants to reduce the cost of battery packs to $ 75 per kWh by 2028 and further to 65 kWh in the future. According to Bloomberg, this is about half the cost of last year’s EV battery. Nissan hopes to produce a 130GWh battery by 2030.

The company said it plans to expand ProPilot Driver Assistance Technology to more than 2.5 million Nissan and Infiniti vehicles by 2026. In addition, we plan to incorporate the next-generation LIDAR system “in almost all new models by 2030.”

Nissan

As part of Ambition 2030, Nissan also announced four or more concept cars: chill-out, surf-out, hangouts, and max-out. Like most concepts, it aims to give you a taste of Nissan’s future technologies, including autonomous driving, interior features, and a far distant design. However, Nissan shows only the chill-out image as a real vehicle, along with the renderings of the other three vehicles.

Chillout (top and top) is a small crossover that could be an early preview of the next-generation Leaf that previously confirmed that Nissan would move from the hatch to a crossover-style body. Using Ariya’s CMF-EV platform and e-4orce electric all-wheel drive system, it may arrive by 2025.

Nissan

The Surf-Out, on the other hand, is a small electric single cab pickup with a decently sized bed and a removable canopy. It comes with a dual motor AWD setup and various outputs to provide off-road performance, utility power and expanded cargo space.

Nissan

Then there’s a small camper / SUV-like hangout designed to “provide a new way to spend time on the move.” With fully flat floors and movable theater-like seats, it offers the “living room comfort in mobile space” found in other recent EV concepts. It also provides e-4orce and advanced ProPilot features.

Nissan

Finally, the Max-Out is a concept convertible sports car that offers “highest stability and comfort.” Body rolls are restricted to provide “dynamic cornering and steering response” to optimize handling and occupant comfort. Probably lightweight and very low center of gravity, it also offers an advanced e-4orce.

Nissan’s new plans come when the company tackles internal issues, including the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn and subsequent flights. As part of the “Nissan Next” announced last year, the company plans to reduce fixed costs by 300 billion yen ($ 2.65 billion) and reduce production capacity by 20% in the short term.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in Engadget.

