Nissan announces $ 18 billion electrification push to pull level with rivals





By March 2029, when 23 electric vehicles including 15 EVs will be launched by 2030, the share of all solid-state batteries will decrease by 5.6%, falling below the competition.

Yokohama, November 29 (Reuters)-Nissan (7201.T) is one of the fastest growing areas for automakers to accelerate vehicle electrification to catch up with competitors 5 It announced that it will spend 2 trillion yen (17.59 billion dollars) annually.

This is the first time that Japan’s third-largest automaker, one of the world’s first mass market electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers with a Leaf model more than 10 years ago, has announced a comprehensive electrification plan.

Nissan plans to spend twice as much on its EV market share over the last decade as new entrants such as Toyota (7203.T) and Tesla (TSLA.O) move forward. Electric vehicle planning.

Nissan said on Monday that it would launch 23 electric vehicles, including 15 electric vehicles (EVs), by 2030, reducing the cost of lithium-ion batteries by 65% ​​within eight years. We also plan to introduce all solid-state batteries that could change the game by March 2029.

Makoto Uchida, CEO, said these efforts will make EVs affordable for more drivers.

“We will move forward with our efforts to democratize electrification,” he said in an online presentation.

Nissan’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday, below its major rivals and compared to the benchmark Japan Index (.N225), which fell 1.6%.

Some analysts weren’t impressed with Nissan’s plans and pointed out that they were already lagging behind their rivals in electrification.

Masayuki Otani, a senior analyst at Securities Japan, also said Monday’s car stocks were declining as new coronavirus variants could weigh on production.

“Nissan’s long-term vision is probably at a time when the market isn’t accepting it. It can be said that it represents a significant increase in investment, which I feel cautiously,” he said.

Nissan’s electrification plan has withdrawn from the pursuit of sales by former chairman Carlos Ghosn, reducing production capacity and model by one-fifth to improve profitability.read more

When asked about the gallery’s stock price, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said, “It’s very important for Nissan to show the next direction, and today’s plan is talking about the future. It’s a vision and a direction. ” The head office in Yokohama, which exhibits only electric vehicles.

Nissan shares on November 29

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), it is still only a small part of the vehicles on the road, but the number of registered electric vehicles in the world in 2020 will be reduced to almost one-sixth of the entire automobile market. , Increased by 41%.

At the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow this month, major automakers such as General Motors (GM.N) and Ford Motor Company (FN) promise to phase out fossil fuel vehicles by 2040. I signed the declaration.

However, Nissan has not promised to abandon its petrol car. On Monday, he said half of its vehicle mix, including the EV and its e-Power hybrid, would be electrified by 2030. COO Gupta said the goal is a reference point that is subject to change.

As Nissan is ready to counter growing demand for EVs, it promised $ 1.4 billion in July with its Chinese partner Envision AESC to power 100,000 vehicles annually, including a new crossover model. Build a huge battery factory.

Rivals, including Toyota, which refused to sign Glasgow’s pledge, are also increasing battery production.

By 2025, the world’s largest automaker will own 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models worldwide, spending $ 13.5 billion by 2030, cheaper and more powerful EV batteries and theirs. We plan to develop a supply system.

Toyota said it is aiming to introduce all-solid-state batteries by the mid-2020s.

($ 1 = 113.7000 yen)

Report by Tim Kelly; Additional report by Maki Shiraki. Edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

