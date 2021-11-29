Kyocera AVX Invests in Venture Capital Fund Growth





Fountain Inn, SC, November 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-KYOCERA AVX, the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced electronic components designed to accelerate innovation and build a better future, was an early Good. Invested in Growth Capital (GGC). -Stage venture capital firms have invested heavily in complex science and deep tech start-ups dedicated to the advancement and discovery of science and the production of new technologies rooted in substantive innovation. Established in August 2021, this latest strategic partnership complements Kyocera AVX’s existing R & D program and is a company’s commitment to design a bright future for humanity as a whole, especially through investment in the prosperous MedTech industry. Further support.

GGC is a female-managed majority fund with offices in both Charleston, South Carolina and Boston, Massachusetts. These locations allow GGC to gain access to Carolina’s intellectual and entrepreneurial capital, as well as the famous Ivy, through years of relationships with leading research universities and graduates and the resulting strong flow of technology startups. Take advantage of the capital of league institutions and MIT. In addition, GGC has extensive experience and acclaim in the MedTech, Data Science, Greentech, and Hard Science industries, and the highlights of its portfolio are home and AI-enabled diagnostics, orthopedic devices, and genetics. , Small Molecular Market, FinTech, Big Data, SaaS, Analysis, Safety, Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy, AgTech, Food Technology, Chemistry, Battery Technology, Physics, and Advanced Materials Market. For example, GGC 2017-Vintage General Fund I has already returned capital to investors, and its performance indicators put it in the category of decitile high-performance funds.

Kyocera AVX invests in Good Growth Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm that operates here in South Carolina and is renowned for its proven expertise in finding, assessing and nurturing complex local science and technology start-ups. I am happy to announce. Johnny Sarvis, CEO of KYOCERA AVX, says it will have a positive effect on humanity. With this investment, Kyocera AVX will invest through GGC, especially here in Carolina and the prosperous technology industry nationwide by considering co-investment within the MedTech industry segment that globally complements the existing R & D programs within the Kyocera Group. We provide a wealth of opportunities to further support.

Combining our procurement and commercialization expertise with Kyocera AVX’s manufacturing insights creates powerful synergies. We are very practical in supporting the growth of the company and building a strong relationship with Amy Salzauer, Managing Partner of Good Growth Capital, such a proven manufacturing partner. We find great value in.

For more information on KYOCERA AVX, visit www.kyocera-avx.com, send an email to [email protected], follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or 864, just like Facebook. Call -967-2150 or write to OneAVX. Boulevard, Fountain Inn, SC 29644

About Good Growth Capital Good Growth Capital (GGC) is an early-stage venture capital firm known for its outstanding expertise in finding, assessing and nurturing complex science and technology start-ups. Formed by a team of experienced operators, the powerful ability to understand early-stage science and technology investment allows them to invest well earlier than most venture capital firms, providing high-performance investment opportunities. Has priority access to. GGC invests in seed stage and series A transactions through the General Fund family and in preseed and seed stage companies through the Infinite Corridor Fund, which primarily targets MIT-related innovative science startups. The GGC is owned by a majority of women and a minority and is geographically unique in both the Southeast and New England. For more information on Good Growth Capital, please visit http://www.goodgrowthvc.com/, send an email to funding @ goodgrowthvc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Kyocera AVX Kyocera AVX is a world leader in advanced electronic components designed to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation, built to leverage shared resources and technical expertise, Kyocera AVX is dedicated to innovation, consisting of dozens of R & D and manufacturing facilities across more than 15 countries. We have a vast global footprint with talented people. Realize a bright future through component quality, customer service, and technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers and inductors internationally. Optimized for use in 5G, IoT and aerospace. , Automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

