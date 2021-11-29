Australia will soon introduce a social media defamation law





What is Twitter without Trolls? Is Facebook just as attractive, even if the bot account population isn’t booming?

That’s what the Australian government is trying to understand. On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a law to curb online defamation and hold social media companies accountable for content on the platform. However, not everyone clicks “Like”.

Antisocial behavior

The process of Australia’s new online content law is a bit Byzantine, so let’s break it down. The law aims to facilitate the pursuit of legal means for posters of defamatory content and encourages Big Tech to assist and pay for the results in the process.

To do so, Australia mandates a complaint system on the site, giving users the opportunity to flag posts that appear to be defamation and request deletion. From there, the process branches.

For example, if Facebook or Reddit decides to oppose a request to remove content, the petitioner may request the personal information of the original (possibly anonymous) poster and take legal action. .. If the company refuses to request personal information, the court order can: Enforcing disclosure could, decisively, cause the company itself to be liable for defamation.

Morrison clarified his intentions: “They made space, and they need to make it safe, and if they don’t, we make them through such a law. . “

Decrease in defamation: Australia has long held a looser defamation law than the United States. Media publications ruled by the High Court, such as CNN and News Corp, in September will appear in comments on social media pages and will be liable for defamatory comments that contrast with US laissez-faire standards.

No Troll Fees: Experts agree that the law may crack down on defamation, but the difficulty of verifying your personal information and the margin given to defamation-free trolls and cyberhate. Means that not all problems can be solved. “Overall, this is too late, so I think there’s actually a lot of harm already happening, and this isn’t enough,” author and cyber-hate expert Ginger Gorman told the Guardian. Told.

