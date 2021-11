Solana claims that one transaction uses less energy than two Google searches

Solana’s transactions use less energy than contemporary transactions. This is due to a new report on the blockchain platform. According to the latest energy usage report, Solana claims that two Google searches consume more energy than a single Solana transaction. The network has revealed that Solana’s transactions require 24 times less energy than charging a mobile phone for an hour. The report states that Solana’s annual energy consumption is 3,186,000 kilowatt hours (kWh).

According to Solana’s report, one Solana transaction consumes 1,837 joules of energy, while two Google searches consume 2,160 joules of energy. In terms of cryptography, one Bitcoin transaction consumes 6,995,592,000 joules of energy, while one Ethereum transaction consumes 692,820,000 joules.

In total, an estimated 3,186,000 kWh per year is used across the Solana network with 1,196 validator nodes and an estimated 20,000,000 transactions. The study states that this is equivalent to the average electricity usage of 986 households in the United States.

This report, which establishes Solana to be more environmentally friendly than other popular crypto networks, comes when some countries have expressed concerns about the high energy demands of crypto activities.

Between January 1, 2016 and June 30, 2018, mining operations for four major cryptocurrencies released up to 13 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Earlier this month, the Texas Electric Reliability Council (ERCOT) said it forecasts a five-fold increase in the energy load needed to support the emerging Bitcoin mining facilities in the state. Residents at the time associated crypto-related activities with a major power outage in December last year, killing hundreds of people due to the cold.

In September, China banned cryptocurrency mining and trading altogether.

Elon Musk commented on the move, noting that some of it could actually be due to power shortages in many parts of China. Today, much of southern China is experiencing random power outages due to higher-than-expected electricity demand. Cryptocurrency mining may be playing that role.

The Solana Foundation has promised to publish regular reports on energy consumption while proactively making environmentally friendly decisions in the development of networks.

Launched as a competitor to the Ethereum Network, Solana launched the Beta Network in March 2020. According to CoinMarketCap, its native token is SOL and has a market capitalization of $ 58,818,583,551.

