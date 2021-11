Wilkinson says aid programs to reduce methane emissions will be reconsidered

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Friday that a pandemic aid program to help oil and gas companies reduce methane emissions will be revisited as the industry recovers.

But he said the government does not consider aid programs that help the fossil fuel sector reduce emissions as “inefficient fossil fuel subsidies” that the government has promised to abolish by the end of 2023.

The Onshore Emissions Reduction Fund received unpleasant attention last week after audits revealed it to be poorly designed and cost-effective.

Environmental Commissioner Jerry Demarco’s report, released Thursday, criticized the program for poor design, exaggerated achievable emission reductions, and emissions that would have been reduced without the fund. Was double counted. He also said the program has helped some companies increase production without considering the increased emissions they bring.

DeMarco will fix multiple ways the program is failing, as about one-fifth of the program’s total of $ 675 million has already been awarded and the third round application will not be completed until January. He said he still had time.

In Ottawa on Friday, Wilkinson said the program was devised 20 months ago to help oil and gas companies float when oil prices soar.

“What I say, and I agree with the Commissioner about this, we are not in the same situation right now,” Wilkinson said.

“The economic crisis in the oil sector is over. Now is the time to really consider whether this program should continue in its current form.”

During the first weeks of the pandemic, as the world stagnated, Canada’s oil prices were double-hit by a plunge in demand and a production war between Russia and Saudi Arabia causing an oversupply of oil.

Demarco said it is not clear how much the project would have gone without ERF funding, as companies already need to work to meet the new methane regulations. Therefore, he said, the additional emission reductions achieved by this program are not clear.

But Wilkinson said that as a result of the program, 4.6 million tonnes of emissions have already been strictly avoided. Therefore, he said it was not eligible for the type of fossil fuel subsidy the government had promised to abolish by the end of 2023.

However, DeMarco’s audit found that 27 of the first 40 funded projects also included claims that companies would increase production as a result of the program. Although it is a gas, it meets the new methane regulations.

Wilkinson said the government sees it only as a problematic financial aid to fossil fuel companies that encourage “exploration and production of fossil fuels.”

“But let’s be clear,” he added. “what [fossil fuel subsidy] It does not mean the investment that the government may make with its energy sector partners to reduce emissions. Therefore, things like carbon caps and isolation are not inefficient fossil fuel subsidies. “

© 2021 The Canadian Press

