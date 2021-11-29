Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 4a Deals: The best offers on various Google smartphones are:





Google’s suite of smartphones is uniformly equipped with great software and stunning cameras. Plus, if you choose to buy on Black Friday sale, you can save a lot of money.

The Google Pixel series of smartphones is one of the most impressive Android devices in the world, and this reputation is only honed by the release of the 6th generation smartphone, which boasts some of the best smartphone cameras, and very useful software tricks. It was raised. League ahead of competition.

The Pixel 6 lineup went on sale about a month ago, but there are already some Black Friday deals. See the benefits below.

Pixel 6Mobiles.co.uk Black Friday Trading

Currently, the Pixel 6 has a 24-month contract and can be put in a bag for $ 26 per month.

Our first choice was the Google Pixel 6, which is available for just $ 26 per month for two years. It’s hard to believe how good this offer is. With 105GB of monthly data and unlimited calls and texts, we offer a great new phone with such a reasonably priced plan.

Save Google Pixel 6 with this EE contract

Known for its fast speed and strong coverage, the UK network currently offers Google Pixel 6 31 times a month and 30 times in advance.

If you want to continue using or move to Network EE, which has particularly good national coverage and speed, you can opt for this bargain deal instead. This allows you to get 40GB of data per month with the same device. 31 Customs duty.

No upfront payments for this Pixel 6 Pro transaction

Currently, with a 40-month plan, you can put your phone in your bag at no prepaid cost. This transaction gives you unlimited 5G data (and all the calls and text you need) so you can download and stream on the go.

Mobiles.co.uk0 View monthly prepayment 40 deals

If you want to move to Pro and get a more impressive device with a bigger screen, bigger battery, camera array and telephoto lens, this deal is a must-see. With no prepayments, unlimited calls, text, and data, you only have to pay 40 a month to make this dream come true.

Still Live: Get Pixel 4a at 249

As part of eBay’s Argos store sale, you can get the amazing Pixel 4a for an amazing price of 249.

The recent Pixel 6 lineup is very impressive, but it’s not the first great smartphone from Google. The Pixel 4a is a great budget handset that combines a flagship-level camera with a stunningly sharp screen. At 249, it’s too good to reject. If you’re on a pretty tight budget but like to snap on your phone, this is a good deal for you.

After landing on one of Google’s most popular handsets, visit the Black Friday deals page to see if there are any offers on your TV, laptop, speaker, etc. that could seduce you. ..

