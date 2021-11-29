CO2 GRO Inc. announced that it will be presenting at the 2021CG AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum hosted by Canaccord Genuity.





Toronto, Ontario / Access Wire / November 29, 2021 / Toronto-based CO2GRO Inc. (“GROW”) (TSXV: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) was invited to give a presentation at 2021CG. I will inform you of that. AgriFoodTech Innovation Virtual Forum hosted by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, December 2, 2021. If you would like to participate, please register here.

The main themes of the forum are:

AgBiologics

Data / farm management solution / connected device

Integrated farm platform solution

Food preservation / waste reduction

Alternative Protein / Plant Based / Food Technology Products and Ingredients

Managed environmental agriculture

ESG / Carbon Initiative

supply chain management

E-commerce / food delivery

The 2021 CG AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum is a series of presentations introducing 64 relevant innovators across a wide range of agricultural and food systems. Its purpose is to highlight the investable opportunities in which technology and other advances are helping to enable sustainable food production for the world’s growing population with limited natural resources.

The CO2 GRO provides a comprehensive overview of how CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is revolutionizing the 600 billion square foot global protected agricultural market. These growers increase yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit yield and naturally developing micropathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Suppress.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. About Canaccord Genuity Group

Through its major subsidiaries, we are a leading, independent, full-service financial services company operating in two major segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its founding in 1950, we have been driven by our unwavering commitment to building lasting customer relationships. We do this by creating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through our comprehensive investment solutions, intermediary services and investment banking services.

The story continues

Approximately 20 years after focusing on sustainability, our team understands that this global market is defined by innovation. We combine a deep industry knowledge and a global perspective on businesses that provide solutions or services to address the efficient management, use, or development of resources. Our clients include innovators in all areas of sustainability practice.

For more information on CO2 delivery solutions, please visit www.co2delivery.ca or watch this video. Watch this video to verify the installation of your CO2 Delivery Solutions system.

CO2 GRO Inc. About CO2GRO Inc.

CO2GRO’s unique CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is revolutionizing the world’s 600 billion square feet of protected agricultural industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). Creating a dissolved CO2 solution and spraying it on plants provides growers who cannot gasify CO2 with the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. By applying dissolved CO2, the outbreak of pathogens such as Escherichia coli and powdery mildew can be suppressed, and crop loss can be reduced. CO2GRO’s CO2 delivery solution is protected by a series of patents and pending patents.

The global market for CO2GRO’s disruptive CO2 delivery solution technology is 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agricultural facilities (Cuesta Roble 2019). Producers can maximize profits and profits due to the low fixed and variable costs of the system and the ease of installation of the system.

CO2 GRO’s management is rapidly expanding its relationships with international marketing partners to bases in Mexico, Spain, the EU, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and North America.

CO2 GRO is committed to good environmental, social and governance (ES & G) policies and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to ensure the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably with our advanced patented CO2 delivery solutions while adding value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders. Accelerate as much as possible.

Description of future prospects

This press release contains statements that make up “forward-looking information” in the sense of applicable securities law. This includes statements about our plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations regarding our future business activities. Information about future prospects is often “may”, “will”, “done”, “should”, “do”, “intention”, “plan”, “anticipation”. “Do”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions, including information about: A description of our future direction. Ability to successfully achieve our business and financial goals. Plans for business expansion and the ability to acquire, develop and promote our business relationships. And expectations for other economic, business, and / or competitive factors. Investors believe that future outlook information is not based on historical facts and is based on opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considers reasonable at the time of the statement. Or note that it reflects the expectations, estimates or expectations of our management regarding the business of the event. It is made. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: The company’s ability to successfully execute plans and intentions. Availability of financing on reasonable terms; the company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff. Market competition; Products and technologies offered by our competitors. And good relationships with business partners are maintained. We believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but such information carries risks and uncertainties, and unknown or unpredictable factors may result in future results and performance. Or you should not place excessive reliance on such information as it can have a significant negative impact on your business performance. .. The main factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in future outlook information include: Changes in general economic, business, and political conditions, including changes in financial markets. Especially in our ability to raise debt and equity at the amounts and costs we anticipate. Unfavorable changes in applicable law, or unfavorable changes in the application or enforcement of current law. The biotechnology industry and the greenhouse grower market are highly competitive, and technological advances in the industry impact our success and other risks listed in our filings available at www.sedar.com. Give. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties become apparent, or if the assumptions underlying information about the future outlook are found to be incorrect, the actual results are intent, plan, anticipation, belief, It can be very different from what was estimated or expected. We have attempted to identify significant risks, uncertainties and factors that can cause significant differences in actual results, but may cause results to be unpredictable, presumed or not as intended. there is. We have no intention or obligation to update this forward-looking information unless otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory service provider (the term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policy) is responsible for the validity or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Michael O’Connor, Manager, and Investor Relations (604-317-6197 or [email protected]).

