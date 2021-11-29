Best Phone Deals for Cyber ​​Monday 2021: Apple, Android, etc.





Need a new phone? Cyber ​​Monday is the perfect time to buy your own cell phone or as a gift to your nearest loved one during this holiday season. This is the time when retailers and carriers are withdrawing their best deals, whether to reserve space for next year’s model or to register new mobile phone customers. Android users have access to many great deals from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Motorola and more. However, Apple is notorious for iPhone discounts. When you purchase an iPhone, you may receive a gift card or a pair of AirPods. Carriers may also offer higher trade-in prices for free iPhones.

This is all the best Cyber ​​Monday phone transactions we have ever found. If possible, it’s a good idea to buy an unlocked phone. That way, your purchase won’t get tied up. If you include a career promotion, be sure to fully explain each requirement required to obtain a transaction. Given all the supply problems that many phone makers have all year round, there may not be much inventory available there. Good luck!

IPhone 13s in the rainbow of cases. The Verge Apple iPhone Deals

From our experience, Apple does not offer price cuts on any of the iPhone models. At best, you’ll get a pair of free AirPods and gift cards for future purchases.

The best deal to date for the iPhone SE is the prepaid 64GB iPhone SE (2020), which costs $ 199 for the Walmart with the Walmart Family Mobile and a 50% discount on phones with the same chipset as the iPhone 11. , Available for 4 years. Software support from Apple. Buy an iPhone SE and activate it with Visible Wireless to get a free pair of black Beats Studio Buds and a virtual gift card for up to $ 200. However, you must transfer the number and pay for at least 3 months before the gift can be used. Please read the full review. If you port your number to Mint and purchase an iPhone SE (2020), you’ll get a 12-month Mint Mobile data plan for free. The iPhone SE (2020) is available in several configurations starting at $ 579. Please read the full review. Buy your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini on your iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Max AT & T or Verizon and earn $ 300 on your Walmarte Gift Card. The exact amount depends on the iPhone you choose (see below). You can also get an additional $ 250 Walmarte Gift Card by trading on eligible phones. The transaction will run until December 3rd, but you must activate your new phone by 11:59 pm local time on December 3rd to take advantage of the transaction. If you wish to make this transaction and trade-in directly, you must schedule a direct booking from 5am on November 26th. This over-the-counter transaction will also end on December 3rd. You can get a free pair of wireless earphones and a virtual gift card for up to $ 200, depending on the iPhone you purchased and the iPhone you activate with Visible Wireless. However, you must transfer the number and pay for at least 3 months before the gift can be used. If you choose iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’ll get a pair of AirPods Pro. You can get Beats Studio Buds by purchasing an iPhone 13 mini. Port your numbers to Mint and buy your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max for $ 1,000 and $ 1,100, respectively, to get a 6-month Mint Mobile data plan for free. Sign up for the Magenta Max plan with eligible trade-ins and get up to $ 1,000 off iPhone 13 Pro and up to $ 130 off AirPods 2nd Generation Pairs. This transaction is available to new and existing customers. For iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max Walmart, you can get a Walmarte Gift Card for $ 350 when you buy some iPhone 12 models from either AT & T or Verizon. The exact amount depends on your iPhone. Select (see below). You can also get an additional $ 250 Walmart e-Gift Card by trading on eligible phones. This transaction will run until December 3rd, but you must activate your new phone by 11:59 pm local time on December 3rd to take advantage of the transaction. If you wish to make this transaction and trade-in directly, you must schedule a direct booking from 5 am local time on November 26th. In-store transactions will continue until December 3rd.

iPhone 12: $ 350 Walmart Gift Card

Buy an iPhone 12 mini, Pro, or ProMax and activate it with Visible Wireless to get a free pair of black Beats Studio Buds and a virtual gift card for up to $ 200. However, you must transfer the number and pay for at least 3 months before the gift can be used. Port your numbers to Mint and buy an iPhone 12 starting at $ 729 to get 6 months of Mint Mobile data plans for free. Most of the 2021 Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday transactions are for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 35G.Photo courtesy of Dan Seifert / The Verge Samsung Phone Deals

This year’s Samsung phones are much better than Apple. You can get the Galaxy Buds2 for free, but unless you have a device that you can trade in, there will be no significant price cuts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a foldable phone with a non-foldable price tag. Unique water resistant device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz display, and 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE

Literally called the Fan Edition, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an affordable variation of the Galaxy S20 family, but with flagship-level features such as an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This Wal-Mart transaction is for Straight Talk customers only and is valid online and in-store only until November 28th.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 35G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 35G Samsung Galaxy S21FE Samsung Galaxy S20FE is a cool price of $ 249 at Walmart for straight talk wireless customers, with a discount of $ 699 to $ 450 from the original price. .. Literally known as the Fan Edition, the S20FE has the best features of the flagship S20 line, including a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, but with a plastic body and a more basic yet superior. Equipped with a triple camera. system. This transaction is valid online and in-store only until November 28th. The Pixel 5A has all the benefits of being a Pixel, but it doesn’t have flagship-level pricing. Photo courtesy of Allison Johnson / The Verge Google Pixel Smartphone deals Google Pixel 5A

As a mid-range Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 5A works very well on the basics with IP67 water resistance, a great camera and timely software updates.

The already budget-friendly Pixel 5A is even cheaper, and Google has cut another $ 50 to reduce Black Friday’s price to just $ 399. This unlocked 5G smartphone has all the benefits of being a Pixel, but without the flagship level pricing of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. What’s available: 3 years of software support (including Android 12), some waterproof (IP67), 4620mAh battery, best-in-class camera. Please read the full review. If you need a Pixel 6 and plan to become a Verizon customer anyway, we recommend buying and activating your smartphone from Best Buy. This saves $ 150. Please read the full review. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is a budget-friendly 5G phone with some elaborate tricks. Photo courtesy of: Allison Johnson / The Verge OnePlus Phone Transactions All OnePlus Black Friday transactions already agree that the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be cheaper than $ 240 and Wal-Mart will cut the price to $ 99 for Metro Buy T. There seems to be. -Mobile customers. It has some great features such as a 1080p display that refreshes at 90Hz and a 5,000mAh battery, but it only contains 64GB of internal storage. This transaction is valid online and in-store only until November 28th. Please read the full review. The unlocked OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now $ 200 on Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review. Unlocked OnePlus 9 with flagship-level features such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz display has dropped to $ 600 on Amazon and Best Buy. Read the full OnePlus 9 review. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a $ 170 discount on Amazon and Best Buy, and the unlocked premium flagship price drops to $ 899 in both green and silver. Please read the full review.Motorola Phone Deals Motorola Moto G Pure Motorola Moto G Pure

The Motorolas Moto G Pure is sufficient for most casual users. Despite its slow performance and only 32GB of storage, it has a very high performance main camera and works on all major 4G networks in the United States.

Motorola is currently offering a 32GB unlocked Moto GPure for $ 10 off, reducing the sale price to $ 150. In fact, if you have a qualified trade-in device, you can even land a GPure on Motorola for $ 1. The 32GB model is also available on Target and Amazon at the same selling price. Please read the full review. Many retailers, including Best Buy, Motorola, and Target, offer an unlocked 2021 Moto G stylus with 128GB of storage and a built-in stylus for $ 230 instead of $ 300. Whether you’re a stylus fan or not, it’s a great device. Please read the full review. The second-generation MotoRazr 5G is available in Best Buy and Motorola (black and silver) for $ 1,400 to $ 800 with 256GB of black storage. Please read the full review. At Best Buy and Target, you can get an unlocked Moto G Power (2021) with 64GB of storage for $ 180 (initially $ 250). The 32GB model is also available from the same retailer, but to double the storage, we recommend paying a $ 10 difference. Please read the full review. If you need an unlocked phone with a 6.7-inch 1080p screen, the 2021 Motorola One 5G Ace is for you. The phone is currently available for $ 300 on Best Buy with 128GB of onboard storage. This is $ 100 off the original price. Please read the full review. With 128GB of storage and an HDMI cable that expands your phone’s capabilities to the big screen, the Moto G 100 looks like a great midrange device. Currently, unlocked models are available from Motorola for only $ 450 and down from $ 600. The unlocked Motorola Edge 5G (2020) will be $ 380 from B & H Photo, saving about $ 300. The phone supports sub 6GHz 5G, has an OLED display that updates at 90Hz, and has 256GB of storage. Other Android Phone Deals With 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the TCL10L can be purchased from Amazon for $ 250 to $ 170 through TCL. The 256GB model is also available with $ 220 and $ 80 savings, and both transactions will run until November 28th. A low-cost 4G phone with a 1080p display, the Nokia X100 will be free on T-Mobile when you add a new line and commit to a 24-month payment plan. Phones usually cost $ 252. The unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G is available at B & H Photo for $ 600- $ 400. It features a PureView quad camera system with dual SIM, 128GB storage and a Zeiss lens. The Sony Xperia 1 III 5G, a phone made for serious photographers, is currently receiving a $ 100 discount on B & H Photo, dropping to $ 1,198. It supports sub 6GHz 5G and has dual SIM and 256GB storage.Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals

