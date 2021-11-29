IIT team and AIIMS Jodhpur are developing “Talking Gloves” for people with disabilities





A team of innovators from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Institute for All Indian Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur have developed a low-cost “Talking Gloves” for people with speech disabilities.

The device uses the principles of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automatically generate language-independent speech, facilitating communication between silent and ordinary people.

It also helps individuals convert hand gestures into text or pre-recorded voice. Therefore, it makes people with disabilities independent and effectively conveys their message. The institute said in a statement that the price of the device was less than 5,000 rupees.

“Language-independent speech-generating devices will bring people back to the mainstream of today’s global era, without language barriers. Device users only need to learn once and communicate verbally in any language they know. You can, “said Summit Kalra, an assistant professor of computer science and engineering at IIT Jodhpur, in a statement.

“In addition, we can customize the device to generate a voice that resembles the patient’s original voice, which makes it look natural while using the device,” he added.

A device with a built-in sensor can be attached to both hands, and the movement of the hand generates an electrical signal and receives it with a signal processing device.

The magnitude of the received electrical signal is compared to multiple predefined magnitude combinations stored in memory using the signal processing unit. By using AI and ML algorithms, these signal combinations are translated into phonetics corresponding to at least one consonant and vowel.

For example, consonants and vowels can be from Hindi phonetics. Based on the comparison, voice is assigned to the received electrical signal.

The voice transmitter then generates a voice signal that corresponds to the assigned voice and is based on the trained data associated with the voice characteristics stored in the machine learning unit.

The generation of speech signals by phonetics with a combination of vowels and consonants leads to the generation of speech, allowing silent people to communicate audibly with others. Since the speech synthesis technology of this subject uses phonetics, speech generation does not depend on any language.

The team is also working on enhancing features such as durability, weight, responsiveness, and ease of use for the devices it develops.

The developed product will be commercialized through a startup incubated by IIT Jodhpur.

