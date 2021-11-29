Scammers are already ruining Halo Infinite multiplayer games





Halo Infinite is currently suffering from an influx of hackers and scammers. Halo Infinite players have reported cases of multiple fraudsters on Thanksgiving weekend, and records clearly show that they are cheating using Aimbot and Wallhack. The latest game to be hit by an increase in fraud in the world’s largest PC game.

Reddit and Twitter users have posted clips of fraudsters. Here you can clearly see them snapping to the player to catch the hitman or chasing a rival player through the wall. Most of these scammers obviously use third-party software on their PCs, and many players are demanding the option to disable cross-play.

Halo Infinite currently mixes PC and Xbox players in quick play mode and most ranking modes, unless the PC player is playing solo or in pairs. Disabling cross-play can fix most console player cheats, but there are also cheats on the console side via a third-party controller such as Cronus. These modified controllers allow players to reduce recoil, increase the effectiveness of aiming assist, and generally outperform their opponents.

Unlike many other PC games, Halo Infinite does not use anti-cheat solutions such as Easy Anti-Cheat, BattlEye, or even a custom client-side detection system. Instead, 343 Industries chose a server-side behavior-based system that was supposed to detect fraudsters and launch them from the game.

Obviously this behavior-based system isn’t working well yet, and cheat providers include aimbots, wallhacks, infinite ammunition, infinite abilities, infinite grenades, rapid fire mods, speed hacks, and even up to 5. An advertising tool that includes double the ability to jump.

Halo Infinite players are, of course, frustrated. Halo Infinite is free to play, so it’s easy for scammers to create another Microsoft account and keep circumventing the ban. Unless 343 Industries can overcome these hacks and detect them properly, the lack of client-side anti-cheat can be a big problem.

Halo Infinite made its popular debut on PC, peaking with more than 250,000 players on the first day of its release earlier this month. The game has peaked at around 150,000 per day on average since its release.

Scammers are also targeting games such as CS: GO, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Destiny 2, PUBG, and many other popular multiplayer titles. Call of Duty: In games like Warzone and Destiny 2, the new anti-cheat system has definitely improved the fraud problem, but Halo Infinite is a scammer who wants to ruin the fun of everyone else. Seems to be the latest target for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/29/22807663/halo-infinite-cheating-hackers-aimbot-wallhacks-problems

