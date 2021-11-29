Jack Resigns as Twitter CEO – TechCrunch





CNBC reported this morning that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will resign from his role at a social media company. Shortly thereafter, Dorsey himself confirmed the rumors, and Twitter released a detailed press release. Parag Agrawal, who joined Twitter as an engineer in 2011 and has been CTO since 2017, will be the successor to Dorsey.

“There’s a lot to talk about the importance of a company being’founder-led’,” Dorsey emailed to Twitter staff. “In the end, I think this will be severely restricted and a single point of failure. I’ve worked hard to get the company out of its founder and founder.”

Dorsey is the CEO of both Twitter and Square, a financial company that provides payment, cash management and transfer services to both consumer and corporate customers.

According to Twitter, Dorsey will remain on Twitter’s board of directors until his term expires at the 2022 shareholders’ meeting. With Dorsey’s resignation, Salesforce president and COO Bret Taylor has been appointed as the new chairman of the board, replacing Patrick Pichette on the board and continuing to chair the audit committee.

Dorsey pointed out that one of the reasons Taylor felt comfortable with his resignation was that Taylor had joined the board, and Taylor “understood entrepreneurship, took risks, and was massive. He understands companies, technologies and products, and he is an engineer. “

Twitter said there were no changes to the company’s previously shared outlook or 2023 goals for the fourth quarter and 2021 as a result of these leadership changes.

Twitter’s share price rose 6.1% at the time of writing, rising on news that Dorsey could resign, giving up the initial rise in the first few minutes of the weekly trading cycle.

For comparison, Twitter is worth about $ 40 billion today. Not a few to clarify, but less than half the value of Square, which has a public market value of just over $ 99 billion.

Running a public company is a job. We speculate that Runningtwo is rare and not a simple feat. Square stocks are also trading at high prices this morning, albeit to a lesser extent. (Twitter has attracted investors who oppose the CEO’s split time.)

“I want you to know that this is my decision and I own it,” Dorsey wrote to his team. “Not many founders choose their company over their ego. I’m going to prove that this was the right move.”

“My confidence in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep,” he said in a statement praising his successor. “His work over the last decade has revolutionized. I am deeply grateful for his skills, heart and soul. It’s time to lead.”

“I would like to thank the Board for confidence in my leadership and Jack for their continued mentorship, support and partnership,” Agrawar said in a statement. “We look forward to further developing everything we have achieved under Jack’s leadership, and we are very excited about the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our practices, we are the future of public conversation. We will provide great value to our customers and shareholders as we reshape ourselves. “

He’s also committed to tweeting emails to the Twitter team, implementing Twitter strategies, and achieving their “ambitious goals,” but the company executes plans and produces results. He said he would be challenged how it works for. Twitter will hold a full-participation meeting on Tuesday, with a question-and-answer session for employees, he said.

Great product execution

Twitter’s leadership and product direction have been criticized for many years for being too conservative, too slow, or both. However, in recent quarters, Twitter’s ability to develop and ship new products and services has accelerated.

While Twitter’s features have remained largely stagnant for years (except for a few major changes such as lengthening tweets), the app has introduced a number of new features and acquisitions.

Twitter participated in live audio races at Spaces and introduced monetization features such as Ticketed Spaces, Tip Jar, and live stream shopping (meta-apps such as Facebook and Instagram are also accelerating the pace of e-commerce). Recently, the platform launched a subscription Twitter Blue service. The service offers a more customizable user experience for $ 2.99 per month, including the ability to undo tweets.

Social giants have also opened checkbooks to bring more features to the service. So far this year, Twitter has launched companies such as Threader (helping develop the thread reading experience for Twitter Blue), Sphere (group social messaging app), Breaker (helping build Spaces), and especially the newsletter Revue. I bought it. A convenient platform that allows writers to link their posts directly to their profile.

Finally, it’s no secret that Dorsey is interested in cryptography — his Twitter background is literally “#bitcoin” —but he’s not the only supporter of the company. Twitter is working on how users can display NFTs in their profiles, and more broadly, Twitter includes Bluesky, a decentralized web project. However, Dorsey’s departure may not slow the momentum of Twitter cryptography. Especially after the company announced earlier this month that it would build a dedicated crypto team. At the time, Twitter told TechCrunch that Agrawal would work with a new crypto team on the future of crypto on Twitter to help drive Twitter’s decentralization of social media through blockchain technology.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for further comment on the news.

Updated 11/29/21, 11:00 AM EST with confirmation of Jack’s departure and details about his successor

