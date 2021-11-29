This Week’s Canadian Startup News (11/28/21)





IPO structure: how Coveo was ready to go public

Quebec City-based Coveo officially closed its IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange this week for C $ 215 million after making a strong debut last week in Canada’s mixed market for new technology issues. I procured it. BetaKit spoke with Coveo Chair and CEO Louis Ttu about how and why the company was published.

As CIOSC prepares the consumer framework, Canadian FinTech startups are afraid of another open banking boondogle

BetaKit has learned that CIOSC will release a draft of the smallest feasible framework for consumer finance by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. Of open banking.

Meanwhile, Flinks got tired of waiting and decided to set up its own open banking environment.

Hootsuite sees the new Canadian tech IPO window closed in 2022

Hootsuites IPO dreams may not be shattered, but the cold public market reaction to technology IPOs has lagging behind as it has motivated Vancouver-based social startups to reassess their timeline.

Constellation Software Launches $ 200 Million Venture Fund to Find Potential Acquisition

According to the company, most of the funded companies are cultivated or identified by the sponsored Constellation Business Unit.

Rhino Ventures Announces $ 120 Million Third Fund to Invest Across Western Canada

Following a series of successful exits, Vancouver-based Rhino Ventures has secured $ 120 million for a third fund.

Dax Dasilva about using Lightspeed learning to deal with the global climate crisis

Dasilva, one of Canada’s most outspoken CEOs on social issues, emphasized the importance of setting an example, accepting discomfort and giving back at Patreon’s exclusive BetaKit Live event in November. bottom.

BetaKit Live: How to Drive Growth and Innovation through Impact Investing

At the next BetaKit Live on Thursday, December 2nd, leaders from the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, the Global Impact Investing Network, and Gotcare will discuss corporate venture capital and impact investing space.

How technology can facilitate a patient-centric, collaborative approach in healthcare

Innovation isn’t just about technology. It is a mechanism for organizing and ordering how to actually provide medical care and how to actually understand the relationship between the patient and the doctor.

In an interview with BetaKit, MCI Onehealth Chief Innovation Officer Saleema Khimji is based on how the current siled ecosystem of researchers, governments and private companies can make patients fail, and collaboration. We shared why new patient-centric models need technology to succeed.

COMMUNITECH CEO CHRISAL BINSON shares his plans to help Canadian technology own a podium

New Communitech CEO Chris Albinson outlines Waterloo’s new True North strategy, its goals, and the relationship between Shopify and the Olympics.

Buy crypto broth and anti-growth is cool now

Unlike past AMA episodes, this week’s version does not have suitable questions for a master’s thesis. It features the required amount of Shenanigan.

