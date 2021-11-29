New Pokemon BDSP Dupe Glitch Clone 6 Pokemon at a time





Screenshots: Nintendo / PanFro Games / Kotaku

Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls have been glitch fests so far. Some bugs were annoying or just weird, but other bugs like duplicate glitches effectively broke the game. First, the player found a way to duplicate one Pokemon at a time. Then I found a way to duplicate the entire team. Exploits are currently escalating to clone the entire Pokemon Box.

This new exploit revolves around menu glitches, allowing you to clone dozens of rare Pokemon at once, unlike previous duplication tricks. As a result, the Pokemon BDSP legend quickly flooded the trading market. Want the entire Dialga army? I’m not sweating. They are now about as ubiquitous as Starly.

Here’s how the new exploit works through YouTuber PanFro Games:

Make sure you have one box full of Pokemon you want to clone and the other is completely empty. Check the overview with one of the current Pokemon and press ZL + ZR + A at the same time so that the double menu overlay glitch will eventually occur. If you still have problems with the menu overlay, you will be returned to the Pokemon Box. Place the cursor on one of the Pokemon in that box and press X, B, X, B in that order. The Pokemon Team menu will be displayed. Press X again and then press A in the Pokemon menu. You should now be in the menu in the menu. Press R to display the box list and press A to open it. Press Y on the entire box to swap positions. Back out three times until you return to the first box screen. Check the overview with one of the Pokemon there, then back out again.

This exploit also duplicates each item that Pokemon had. This new trick has far more steps than the previous trick, but it’s much faster and you don’t have to have a sacrificial Pokemon. Instead, everything is simply copied, as if you right-clicked a JPEG from one folder to another.

It’s unclear why these duplicate glitches are so prevalent in Pokemon BDSP, but it’s related to incorporating the old-fashioned gameplay of the original game and trying to add the latest features such as access to the storage box at any time. There may be. It may simply be the result of the game being launched in a hurry. For those who haven’t followed the wild story of the release of BDSP, the game leaked a few weeks ago. Later, publisher Nintendo rushed out an early 3GB patch to add missing animations, music files, and more.

This means that if you want to participate in the current exploit bounty, you probably want to act sooner or later. Most of BDSP’s rarest Pokemon and items will not be accessible until the end of the game. The developer ILCA, along with many other bugs, is already working on fixing these bugs. Meanwhile, fans can artificially cultivate the 4th generation Sinnoh region to their heart’s content.

