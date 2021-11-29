Cyber ​​Monday Fitbit Deals: Fitbit Versa, Last Chance Offer at Sense





No matter how much you exercise, fixing your fitness tracker to your wrist is the best way to monitor your heart rate, calories burned, steps, and sleep quality. You can record the number of steps you walked around the house while running or commuting in the morning and the number of calories burned during training.

Google’s Fitbit is one of the most famous brands in the wearable industry. It has a wide range of smartwatches and band-style trackers that you can wear on your wrist and record various key health indicators as you follow the day.

Cyber ​​Monday is a great opportunity to buy Fitbit at a discounted price. You may be just starting out, or you may already have a fitness tracker and just want to upgrade. There are some deals online. Currently, Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3 are 60 off, and Premium Fitbit Sense may be 90 off.

This is your last opportunity. Black Friday is gone and Cyber ​​Monday is gone. So if you want to trade with your new Fitbit, act quickly. Some of the largest retailers such as Currys, Amazon, AO, Very, Argos and John Lewis are currently running offers.

Fitbit Cyber ​​Monday Deals

So you might want to step into the Fitbit world, but you don’t know which model to get from where. Continue reading to find out which model is best for you.

How is the Fitbit smartwatch different from the Fitbit tracker?

Fitbit is divided into two categories: smartwatches and trackers. The smartwatch has a larger square touch display that makes it a little easier to navigate and read app notifications. They have Google and Alexa voice assistants and a larger dial. For this reason, the price of some models is slightly higher. The tracker has a slim design, the display isn’t much bigger than the straps that make up the band, and there are no physical buttons. Not all models can be categorized at an affordable price, but some trackers are less expensive than smartwatches.

Fitbit smartwatch: Fitbit Sense and Versa

There are three Fitbit smartwatches, divided into two lineups, the Sense series and the Versa series. Sense is Fitbits’ most premium product, with a high-end sensor that earns the title of state-of-the-art health smartwatch. The Versa series has two devices, simply called the Versa 2 and Versa 3.

Fitbit Sense: 279.99 (RRP) Fitbit Versa 3: 199.99 (RRP) Fitbit Versa 2: 149.99 (RRP) Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2

At first glance, Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3 look almost the same. However, when you actually compare the two smartwatches, there is an important big difference. Although very similar in appearance, the Versa 3 model has slightly rounded corners, which makes it very similar to the sleek and expensive Fitbit Sense.

The first important difference between the two models is the price. The new Fitbit Versa 3, released in the UK last September, is about 50 (RRP) higher. However, the Cyber ​​Monday gap has narrowed slightly more than ever, and the difference between the two is about 40 instead of 50.

The specifications of the two models are very close, with 20 motion tracking modes and a battery life of about 6 days. However, Versa 3 also has GPS and an active zone minute feature that rings your wrist when you reach your target heart rate zone.

Other advantages of the Versa 3 over the Versa 2 are the availability of hands-free Bluetooth calling when paired with a phone, and the additional Google Assistant option. The display of the new model is also better than the previous model, so the image on the screen is a little sharper.

Onboard GPS is a really big upgrade. This means that the wearer can track the route in real time, even if they leave the house without a smartphone.

Besides the cost of choosing Versa 2, there is one big reason. That’s onboard music storage. Versa 2 can store and play about 300 songs on your smartwatch, but the new model only has the ability to control Spotify from your wrist.

Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Fitness Tracker Cyber ​​Monday Deals: Charge, Luxe, Inspire, Ace

The Fitbit tracker is divided into four lineups: Charge, Luxe, Inspire, and Ace. Prices range from 49 to 170, but Cyber ​​Monday discounts are now available.

The Charge series is usually ideal for all-rounders and offers a sturdy battery and minimal aesthetics. The Luxe series is the exact opposite, aimed at trackers inspired by more fashionable jewelery colored in gold stainless steel.

The Inspire 2 has the best battery life (10 days compared to the Charges 7), but the Ace series is made for kids who bring a chunky colorful frame.

Fitbit Charge 5: 169.99 (RRP) Fitbit Charge 4: 129.99 (RRP) Fitbit Charge 4 SE: 149.99 (RRP) Fitbit Luxe: 129.99 (RRP) Fitbit Luxe SE: 179.99 (RRP) Fitbit Inspire 2: 89.99 (RRP) Fitbit Ace 2: 49.99 (RRP) Fitbit Ace 3: 69.99 (RRP) Fitbit Ace 3 Minion: 69.99 (RRP)

Dylan Griffin / Fitbit

Top all-rounder: Fitbit Charge 5

Best Price Now: Very 169.99 139.99 (30 or 18% Save)

The Charge 5 is Fitbits’ latest bandstyle tracker, making it easy to choose as a top all-rounder. It’s comfortable to wear for long periods of time, has a one-week battery life, a bright and responsive screen, and is equipped with GPS.

As I wrote in the Fitbit Charge 5 review, this thin, light little band comes bundled with many features and is surprisingly powerful. I gave it four out of five stars, but for those who can’t extend to more expensive models, I emphasized that the Fitbit Charge 4 is still a very capable fitness tracker.

Top features and specifications: Fitbit Sense

Best Price Now: 279.99 189 (90.99 or 32% discount) at Very

If you need Fitbits’ state-of-the-art products, Sense is the best option with a richer health and fitness features in a more traditional smartwatch form factor. It has a stress monitor, ECG (ECG) app, voice control, built-in GPS, and SpO2 (blood oxygen) tracker, but as a result, it’s worth the price.

Given 3.8 / 5, wrote the following in a complete review of Fitbit Sense: [The] Sense is positioned as a seriously state-of-the-art fitness-focused smartwatch, and if that’s your goal, it’s worth the investment. Let’s breathe and relax.

Affordable Top Smartwatch: Fitbit Versa 2

Best Price Now: Very 159 99 (60 or 37% Save)

There’s no onboard GPS for the new Versa 3 model, but the Fitbit Versa 2 is a great smartwatch-style tracker that’s significantly more affordable than its successor. Black Friday sales are below 100. This is a good price for the specs offered here. There’s almost everything fitness fans want: all-day activity tracking (steps, calories burned, rest time), sleep tracking, 20 exercise modes, menstrual health tracking, 24/7 heart rate recording, and more.

Unlike the new model, it also has the ability to store about 300 songs on the device itself. This is useful if you want to dive into the gym without a mobile phone.

Top Budget and Battery Life: Inspire 2

Best Price Now: 89.99 57.99 on Amazon (32 or 36% Save)

Not only is the Inspire 2 the most affordable tracker, it also has the best battery life with excellent capacity to charge for up to 10 days. Not compatible with the flagship flashy ECG app or Alexa, but offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, skin temperature tracking, water resistance, 20 exercise modes, a customizable dial and more. To do.

Top for kids: Fitbit Ace 3

Best price right now: 69.99 49.99 (20 or 29% savings) with Currys

If you want to get Fitbit for younger users (6+), you’ll need to look for the Ace series. Ace 3 is the latest model. There are three versions: black / red, blue / green, and very vibrant minion brand yellow. It has some of the features of other trackers, such as sleep tracking and water resistance, but is intentionally limited. Health and fitness features include bedtime alarms, all-day activity tracking, and travel reminders, but for parents who need to set up a family account to approve their child’s permissions, including notifications. Everything is displayed.

Big screen top: Fitbit Versa 3

Best Price Now: Very 199.99 139 (60.99 or 30% Save)

The Versa series are Fitbits midrange smartwatches that offer many health and fitness features at a slightly more affordable price than the Sense. If you can afford it, the Versa 3 is the latest model to boast up to 6 days of battery life, a large color touch screen, built-in GPS, and voice control with Google and Alexa.

Similar to Sense, you can control music from your watch in sync with Spotify and receive hands-free calls from your device via your smartphone’s Bluetooth.

Given a very solid 3.9 / 5, I wrote in a Fitbit Versa 3 review: [It]It’s packed with features that keep everything happy except for the most obsessive fitness fans out there. Equally important, everything is very easy to manage, thanks to Fitbits’ plain, simple and simple UI. The Versa 3 doesn’t have the cutting-edge indicators of Senses, but frankly, I think many people there would be happy without them.

