Save game passes and gear in addition to Cyber ​​Monday Xbox Series S deals





With the introduction of Black Friday in the rear-view mirror, the Internet’s attention has been directed to Cyber ​​Monday trading. You may have noticed that some Xbox Series S bundle deals are currently floating on the web.

These Xbox Series S Cyber ​​Monday deals are amazing and exciting for several reasons. For one thing, the Xbox Series S has already shown great value, and the 249.99 RRP has become the cheapest option on the market for players looking for a path to next-generation gaming.

Series S cannot be output in 4K. This could be off, especially for gamers with fashionable monitors and TVs, but for the time being, Microsoft has promised to bring all the major next-generation games to this slim console. So the Xbox Series S was in a very good position right from the start for gamers who want to keep up with new trends without going bankrupt completely.

However, a year after its launch, it’s hard to find an inventory for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, so retailers have made the Xbox Series S a bit more attractive in time for Cyber ​​Monday. .. Read on to learn how much you can save!

Xbox Series S Cyber ​​Monday Deals

These Xbox Series S transactions may certainly not include significant savings. There is nothing comparable to the mega discounts displayed on the last day of previous generation consoles, but keep in mind that most next generation consoles, let alone have very little full-price inventory. Great deals, these Cyber ​​Monday discounts are certainly welcome.

Xbox Series S + FIFA 22 Bundle | Amazon 319.98298.88 (21 or 6% Save)

Deals: Buy the Xbox Series S with FIFA 22 and save a small amount of 20.

Why we chose it: As mentioned in the FIFA 22 review, this year’s EA Sports football simulator looks and feels great on next-generation consoles. And if you’re a football fan feeling itchy to get a foothold in the next generation of games, this bundle will help you do just that while saving some squid at the same time.

Xbox Series S + Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Bundle | 409.98399.98 (10 or 2% Save) on Amazon

Transactions: Save on tenants by purchasing the Xbox Series S with Microsoft’s industry-leading controller.

Reason for choosing: The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is one of the best controllers in the world, initially priced at 159.99. With this bundle, you can not only get the controller and console, but also save 10 along the way. It may not be a big discount, but you will have a very fashionable spare controller!

Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller Bundle | Currys 303.99299 (4.99 or 1.6% Save)

(Via Getty Images)

Transaction Details: Get a console and additional controllers 5 times cheaper than usual.

Why we chose it: It’s a very small savings here, but it might be attractive (without jumping to the more sophisticated elite controllers mentioned in the previous deal) if you want to get additional controllers in the console. Hmm. With this Currys savings, you can get extra fiber while sitting with your multiplayer partner at home!

Xbox Series S + 3 Months GamePass Ultimate Bundle | 281.999279 (2.99 or 1% Save) on Currys

(Via Getty Images)

Deals: Buy the Xbox Series S with the 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and save £ 3.

Reasons to Choose: The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service is one of the best deals on games, with hundreds of games accessible on the console of your choice. With this Currys bundle, you can access for 3 months and save a few pounds. This is slightly cheaper than buying the same on Amazon.

Xbox Series S + Rocket League and Fortnite Content Bundle | 249 on AO

Deals: Buy your Xbox Series S at regular price to receive bonus content from Fortnite and Rocket League.

Why we chose: Rocket League and Fortnite are both free games, but this bundle, which looks like it’s in stock, contains bonus content that fits both.

This bundle includes the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite. This will give you Dark Skully costumes, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxes, and 1000V-Bucks.

In the Rocket League, you’ll also earn outstanding Purple Masamune cars, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zephram Wheels, and 1000 Rocket League credits. If you’re a fan of those games, try this bundle until it’s out of stock!

Xbox Cyber ​​Monday Deals

Lucid Sound

If you’re joining the Xbox family on Cyber ​​Monday this week, we encourage you to buy additional merchandise to fit your console. Check out the deals below to see what tickles your fantasies.

Game Accessory Membership When will Cyber ​​Monday’s Xbox transaction end?

Most of these Cyber ​​Monday transactions may close at midnight on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. On Amazon, you can see the ominous timer counting down on some product pages. If you want to buy the Xbox Series S on Black Friday, the clock is ticking.

Read more on Cyber ​​Monday

Check out the 2021 Cyber ​​Monday coverage for the latest news and expert tips for getting the best discounts of the year.

