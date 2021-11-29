Half-Life 3 is reported to have been scrapped in favor of the RTS / FPS hybrid for Steam Deck.





Half-Life 3 is reportedly not under development, but a new Half-Life game for Steam Deck is under development.

The new report is from Tyler McVicker, the creator of Valve News Network, as reported by PCGamesN. According to McVicker, Half-Life 3 is not actively developed, and in fact, Valve is not actively developing traditional mouse and keyboard FPS games.

According to McVicker, an RTS / FPS cooperative game set in the Half-Life universe is under development. The project, described as “Nostalgia Fest” by McVicker, incorporates elements from Left4Dead, Alien Swarm, and RTS games to showcase the following Steam Deck features:

Through the new PCGamesN report, McVicker revealed that it is getting most of the information through data mining of the Valve software, which is updated regularly, and since the beginning of 2018, this project, codenamed “Citadel”, has been announced. I’m investigating. See Citadel within the next two to two and a half years.

I’ve been waiting for a while for this mysterious new project, but don’t wait too long for Steam Deck. Valve has just postponed the launch of its new handheld device to the second half of December this year, but is currently scheduled to launch in February 2022. We’ve already seen something like The Witcher 3 running on the device (and it looks really, really good), and we’ve actually tried out Valve’s new device. You can read all about this in the full preview of Steam Deck.

You can also check out the Steam deck comparison guide to see how it overlaps with the new generation consoles.

