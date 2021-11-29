Target Cyber ​​Monday Deals 2021: 48 Best Sales Ending Tonight





This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

If you’re looking for something to buy today, you’ll want to buy Target’s Cyber ​​Monday sale now. With thousands of items marked down by retailers, we’ve found some very good options to consider. Some of these items are sold at Target and other retailers, but Target may offer even better prices. RedCard owners can save an additional 5% on already discounted prices.

Whether you need a new TV or computer, or are looking for toys or clothes, we searched for Target Cyber ​​Monday deals to find the perfect one. Here’s what to look for during the Cyber ​​Monday sale at Target:

8 Best Targets Cyber ​​Monday Deals Targets Cyber ​​Monday TV Deals Sony

It may not have some of the more sophisticated technology built into the X90J series, but it’s offered at a much more affordable price and still packs a lot of features. It features a 4K panel, running Google TV operating system, Dolby Vision HDR and more. At this price, it’s easy.

Greater Cyber ​​Monday TV Deals at Target:

Better Cyber ​​Monday Streaming Media Trading on Target:

Target Cyber ​​Monday Laptop Deals

This 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook from HP has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and runs Google’s Chrome. OS. Chromebooks aren’t great for games, but they’re great for web browsing, social media posting, and document creation. We will receive updates from Google until June 2026.

Cyber ​​Monday Laptop Deals at Target:

Target Cyber ​​Monday Smart Home Deal Chris Monroe / CNET

Second Generation Nest Hub is 50% off on Target for another day, but not all colors are available. With Nest Hub, you can see the weather, see maps of the area, book dinner, view your favorite photos, control your smart home gadget, and more. Maybe you want some of these in your home, so don’t forget to take full advantage of this big discount.

Greater Cyber ​​Monday Smart Home Deals at Target:

Target Cyber ​​Monday Home & Kitchen Deals

Target is currently offering stacking discounts on some of Cyber ​​Monday’s best deals. With the code CYBER15, you can save an additional 15% on some small appliances. To save completely, you need to add the code at checkout.

Instant pot

Instant pots have been around for some time, but they’re still as popular as they were at the beginning. If for some reason you don’t have one yet or need something else, we’ll cover it for you. This limited-time transaction will bring the 6-quart model to $ 60. This is 54% off, one of the best prices I’ve ever seen.

Cyber ​​Monday Home & Kitchen Deals at Target:

Target Cyber ​​Monday toy deals

Bring the fun of a bounce house to your backyard with this Little Tikes dry bouncer, which is heavily discounted at Target. Today’s Cyber ​​Monday is 25% off, one of the prices so far. Grab it for your kid now as it comes with everything you need to set it up and get started.

Greater Cyber ​​Monday Toy Deals at Target:

