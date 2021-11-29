COVID-19 Resilience Approach to Singapore’s Startup Ecosystem to Overcome Pandemic | Denton





Preface

Singapore’s economy shrank 5.4% as reported in 2020, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic urged a management strategy, as evidenced by the passage of the COVID-19 Temporary Measures Act of 2020 and the additional S $ 11 billion in the Covid-19 Resilience Package budget of 2021. Both are examples of the Singaporean government’s efforts to bail out the industrial sector affected by economic uncertainty in the current climate. Despite the challenges faced over the last two years, the climate has stimulated growth and brought about a thriving startup ecosystem. This is primarily due to Singapore’s efforts to adapt to specific climates by taking advantage of growth opportunities.

Telemedicine

The pandemic sheds light on market gaps that have not yet been fully investigated. The telemedicine industry has grown significantly, changing the view that traditional health care via hospitals and clinics is the only option to access reliable and reliable health care. The accelerating growth of telemedicine start-ups can be seen through a significant surge in demand for their services. It is a telemedicine provider to support and enhance the treatment of civilian patients who want to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19 in hospitals and Covid-19 patients who are recovering at home. Due to the combination of the Ministry of Health’s requests for.

Founded in 2017, Speedoc, a digital health app, has been categorized as an essential service in the medical sector and is largely unaffected by pandemics, allowing Speedoc to visit patients at home and continue treatment. I did. Speedoc raises S $ 6.7 million reported in Series A funding to accelerate adoption of remote medical services in the country and leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance personalized management services Did. The fusion of traditional and modern clinical pathways is increasingly promising from the start of the pandemic, and early-stage venture capital firms are funding startups with technological advancement initiatives to solve real-life human problems. Maximizes potential success in supporting and procuring. Many individuals faced during the pandemic process.

Food technology and food sustainability

Singapore’s emerging ecosystem has driven the growth of food-related companies. It has been observed that the use of digital food technology apps is steadily increasing. Food delivery in Southeast Asia increased by 183% from 2019 to 2020, with Singapore generating a total commodity value of US $ 2.4 billion, accounting for 20% of the Southeast Asian region. Founded in 2014, the online food ordering platform Oddle is reported to have raised S $ 5 million in the three years since its inception, and how successful food start-ups have been despite the pandemic impact. This is an example. Oddle has reported that 500 restaurants will register on the platform within the first three months of the 2020 pandemic, and Singapore alone has an additional 5,000 restaurants using Oddle in the region. It is reported side by side.

Apart from growth measured by the metric system, start-ups also took advantage of the opportunity to give back to the community to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Founded in 2020, when the pandemic broke out, Tiffin Labs, a food technology company, has set up a S $ 1 million restaurant relief fund to leverage underutilized kitchens to increase delivery profits. raised. In addition, TiffinLabs has partnered with the local charity Free Food For All under the #SGUnited banner to create the Food is Love Foundation. Under this initiative, TiffinLabs promises 20,000 meals to low-income families and individuals who have experienced economic impacts as a result of a pandemic, and an additional 10,000 meals to organizations and healthcare professionals who are fighting the effects of COVID-19. Donated. Ground.

Food sustainability is a growing area alongside the food delivery industry. Temasek Holdings, Singapore’s national investor, has shifted its focus to entering the food sustainability market and has begun to encourage the growth of sustainable foods and alternative proteins. Temasek has launched an Asian sustainable food platform, and alongside Singapore’s Science and Technology Research Agency, it is reported that approximately S $ 30 million has been devoted to the Food Technology Innovation Center. The main purpose of the Food Tech Innovation Center is to work towards a customized infrastructure and to establish services for food technology start-ups. Temasek’s Asia Sustainable Foods Platform, with its goal, provides support for food technology start-ups throughout each stage of the growth cycle. It covers support and guidance in areas such as R & D, advice, manufacturing capacity and strategic connectivity, and is reported to show Singapore’s growing interest in food technology companies.

Government and industry support

Singapore’s supportive government policies and strong infrastructure have also spurred start-ups to emerge stronger from the pandemic. The Economic Development Board’s Corporate Development Grants aim to support corporate growth and transformation by enhancing core functions, innovation and productivity, and market access capabilities. This grant will fund up to 80% of a company’s digital efforts and primarily fund qualified project costs such as third-party consultancy fees, software, equipment, and internal labor costs. There is no doubt that digitalization has accelerated in the process of a pandemic, as seen in the increase in online communications via platforms such as Zoom and BlueJeans. This grant provides companies with the opportunity to strengthen and strengthen their capabilities in the digital arena to accelerate growth and continue to meet growing industry standards.

Similarly, the $ 125 million support package launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in April 2020 contributes to Singapore’s flexible and adaptable approach during the pandemic process. Support packages are intended to enhance the capabilities of the financial services and financial technology sectors. An important initiative has also been made by Enterprise Singapore, a statutory committee established to support the development of SMEs, to ensure that the use of foreign talent is not affected by the pandemic and to develop local talent. I’m continuing. It will enable foreigners to start innovative and venture-backed businesses in Singapore with the Startup SG Founder program, a program that provides mentorship to local talent to maximize their abilities. Create jobs promoted through the EntrePass program.

Pandemic financing

There is a perception that early-stage financing is essential for the growth of start-ups. In Singapore, it is reported that 355 investment transactions reached over S $ 5.3 billion in 2021. This is comparable to 317 investment transactions worth about S $ 3.4 billion over the same period in 2020. Early stage investors. Enterprise Singapore’s investment arm, SEEDS Capital, is expected to appoint 13 new co-investment partners and leverage more than S $ 150 million in private funding to continue to drive and strengthen the growth of Singapore start-ups. It has been.

Along with private and institutional investors, government support schemes and the contributions of the statutory board have spawned several newly cast unicorns such as Nium, Carousell and PatSnap. I did. Payment startup Nium became a fintech unicorn in Singapore after a Series D funding round reported to exceed US $ 200 million. The local online job market Carousell has also reached the Unicorn Act after the latest $ 100 million reported round of funding. PatSnap, a Singaporean company also focused on patent analysis, has also reached unicorn status after being reported to have raised US $ 300 million in a Series E funding round. These newly built unicorns further show that Singapore’s emerging ecosystem is virtually unaffected by the pandemic, but rather continue to drive growth and prosper throughout these unprecedented times. I am.

This momentum does not appear to be slowing down with the US $ 40 billion Grab merger with Altimeter Growth Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company scheduled to close by the fourth quarter of this year. Grab continues to operate despite circuit breakers and restrictions that affect the entry and exit of individuals within Singapore and other business markets. In the countries where Grab operates, government regulations severely limit the overall physical movement of people across the business market, but Grab continues to grow as a major transport vehicle. I think it’s a service.

Conclusion

In all of this, it’s clear that Singapore’s startup ecosystem has emerged from adversity with its resilient infrastructure, and that the local startup ecosystem has continued to flourish over the last two years. With Singapore’s strong foresight and ability to adapt to the overwhelming climate, Singapore’s emerging ecosystem remains resilient and robust, driving economic growth despite the significant challenges and impacts of COVID-19. Promotes and continues to promote. This is a precursor to the future, and there is realistic optimism that ecosystems will become more and more powerful.

Dentons Rodyk would like to thank Dominique Yap, a hands-on trainee for contributing to this article.

