Best Laptop Cyber ​​Monday 2021 Deals: $ 200 for MacBook Pro, $ 500 for Razer Blade Stealth, and more





This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

Black Friday will turn into Cyber ​​Monday and you’ll get big discounts on laptops like Apple, Dell and Lenovo. This includes the biggest price cuts we’ve ever seen on Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro.

If you need to upgrade your laptop, check out the options below. These options are updated regularly as sales expire and new transactions occur.

More Laptops and PC Deals Dan Ackerman / CNET

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple’s new M1 Pro processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state drive. The net plus touch bar is gone, and MagSafe charging, HDMI ports, and SD card slots are back. The webcam has a resolution of up to 1080p for Zoom calls. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display has a resolution of 3,024×1,964 pixels. The biggest discount I saw before Cyber ​​Monday was $ 50 off on Amazon, but now you can save $ 200 on Adorama’s baseline model. It’s currently backordered, but if you wait for it to return, you can fix the sale price at $ 1,799.

Dan Ackerman / CNET

We often call the MacBook Air the most universally useful laptop you can buy. The latest version replaces the Intel CPU with Apple’s own M1 chip, but in most cases it’s a transparent transition. After all, MacBook Air users are usually looking for sophisticated, affordable machines that work. The system eventually became truly fanless, replacing the cooling fan with an internal aluminum heat spreader and leveraging a highly efficient M1 chip. With a base price of $ 999 and often at least $ 100 cheaper, this is a great value given that laptops like these tanks can last for years. However, at this time, it’s available with a $ 100 discount or a $ 150 discount on the 512GB version.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Razer packed a lot of performance into its tiny Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop. It is built around a 13.3 inch 1080p OLED display that is beautiful and color accurate. Inside, you’ll find a high-power Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. This is a great option for mobile games and content creation.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Acer knows how to assemble a good laptop at a low price. The Aspire 5 is one of my favorite homes, with enough portability to travel occasionally. It’s a 15.6-inch laptop, but it’s thin and light. This model features an 11th generation Intel Core i7, 12 GB of memory, 512 GB of NVMe SSD, and integrated Iris Xe graphics. The great thing is that you can take advantage of the ports left by most thin laptops, such as HDMI outputs for external displays and Gigabit Ethernet.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The G14 is one of the best gaming laptops with its small size yet powerful gaming performance. Delivered directly from Asus, this configuration combines an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU with a 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, 16GB memory and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD. You can also take advantage of a fast 120Hz 1080p 14-inch display for smoother gaming graphics.

Josh Goldman / CNET

Co-designed by Samsung and Intel, this premium Intel Evo Two-in-One boasts a 13.3-inch AMOLED display with an 11th generation Core i7 CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of SSD. Includes Samsung’s S Pen for drawing and writing notes, and the Galaxy Book Pro works seamlessly with your Galaxy phone.

Josh Goldman / CNET

Lenovo’s latest premium two-in-one convertible offers the Intel Evo platform in a thin, durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD. The leather lid boasts 4K resolution and helps protect the 14-inch touch screen that can be tapped and drawn with the included active pen.

Josh Goldman / CNET

This Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Two-in-One is the perfect option if you need a Chromebook that’s the right size for your trip and will be used all day. Thanks to the Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB solid state drive, it has a full HD display plus excellent performance and cost-effective battery life. Lenovo Flex is not a suitable Chromebook choice for outdoor use due to its fairly dark display. For only $ 326, but that’s an acceptable sacrifice.

However, if you have a little more room and are a member of Costco, this model was updated in 2021 with Intel’s 11th generation Core i3 processor, but still has excellent battery life of nearly 11 hours. Now called the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook, it’s only $ 350 until December 24th. Lenovo has added a privacy shutter to your webcam so you can physically block it when you’re not using it.

Read the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook review.

From phone to gadget, subscribe to the daily spotlight on the best tech deals on the web.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/best-laptop-cyber-monday-2021-deals-save-100-on-a-macbook-air-500-on-a-razer-blade-stealth-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos