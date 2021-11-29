How to enable Google Pixel 6 game dashboard on older Pixel





With each new release of Google Pixel smartphones, you’ll see some new and interesting features specifically for new devices. Eventually, some of these features will be migrated to older smartphones via official updates or aftermarket mods. Similarly, in the Pixel 6 series, Google has introduced a dedicated game dashboard tool in combination with the Android 12 game mode API. This gives you quick access to some useful tools and widgets for streaming to YouTube Live that show you the achievements of your Google Play games. , And performance profile changes. According to Google, game dashboards will soon be available on some devices running Android 12, but older generation Pixel smartphones haven’t taken advantage of this feature yet.

Google Pixel 6 XDA Forum ||| Google Pixel 6 Pro XDA Forum

Fortunately, porting the entire Game Dashboard module is surprisingly easy, at least on Google Pixel devices running Android 12. In fact, all the code related to the dashboard already exists in Google’s SystemUI build (not AOSP SystemUI), but the availability of features is controlled by parameters. As Mishaal Rahman points out, you can easily extract relevant configuration data from the Google Pixel 6/6 Pro firmware package. If you are the owner of Google Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, or Pixel 3 XL, you can place the configuration file for these To enable the game dashboard on your model, place it in the right place.

Currently, only the Pixel 6 series officially supports game dashboards, but by declaring the “https://t.co/61SlAWlhfY_OVERLAY” feature, you can enable it on other Pixel smartphones. I can.

Add this code snippet to your XML file, call it “game_overlay” and push it to / product / etc / sysconfig. pic.twitter.com/uGMnANp2Ru

Michelle Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 15, 2021

For the convenience of the reader, the following is a text view of the configuration data.

You need to save the above code snippet as “game_overlay.xml” and place it in / product / etc / sysconfig on your Pixel device. We also mirrored a ready-to-use version of the file. This is below.

Download game_overlay.xml extracted from Google Pixel 6

Note that you need root access to copy the XML file to the location mentioned above. If you are not familiar with the Magisk module, you can also create a simple module to do the job. Hopefully older Google Pixel devices will get the game dashboard in the upcoming Pixel Feature Drop, but until then, this is something mobile gamers are worth trying.

The Pixel 6 features Google’s new Tensor chip, modern design, and flagship camera. The Pixel 6 Pro is a bigger sibling that comes with Google’s new Tensor chip, modern design, and additional telephoto camera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/how-to-enable-pixel-6-game-dashboard-older-pixels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos