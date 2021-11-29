The University of California, Davis is leveraging AWS to accelerate digital health innovation with a view to health fairness





The University of California, Davis has become the world’s first academic medical center to launch a cloud innovation center on AWS, leveraging Amazon Web Services’ cloud expertise to enhance digital health innovation.

Focusing on digital health equity, the UC Davis Health Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) not only enables clinicians, patients, developers and students to exchange ideas, but also provides more equitable access to digital health around the world. Design and prototype your solution with a focus on what you can do. Organization.

David Rubalski, CEO of the University of California, Davis, said in a statement that digital health equity has become a front-line issue, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many underserved communities are struggling to get the care they need, and the digital divide is only expanding. We are committed to finding innovative ways to make medical access accessible to all patients, regardless of who they are or where they live.

AWS’s Global CIC Program works with nonprofits, educational institutions and government agencies to address the most important challenges and real-world issues for the healthcare, smart city, sustainability and cybersecurity communities. Cooperate with the solution.

Kim Maheras, vice president of education, said AWS has spent many years creating solutions that drive vaccine production, academic medical research, and the development of life-saving therapies. Has accelerated innovation across the global medical industry. AWS state and local governments in a statement. Working with UC Davis Health, a vast and diverse healthcare system, organizations are deeply investing in addressing health inequalities and providing the best care to their communities, and our commitment to improving health outcomes. Rally.

UC Davis Health and AWS each promise to work with clinicians, students, organizations, and communities to define and procure real-world digital health equity challenges through cloud-based centers. The team plans to investigate issues related to inconsistencies in technologies used in remote patient care, healthcare, transportation, and mental health. These problems can be improved to better serve a diverse range of patients. The project is driven by clinicians, patients, and the entire community, who submit ideas for challenges.

According to UC Davis and AWS executives, the results of all innovation challenges, including proof-of-concepts, will be open source for access, construction, and implementation by other community members.

Many clinicians and patients are obliged to use certain products and services, but are often excluded from the decision-making process, said the University of California, Davis, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer. Ashish Atreja said in a statement. The goal of UC Davis Health CIC with AWS is to create a global collaborative community whose mission is to leave patients, clinicians, or researchers behind in the digital transformation of healthcare.

CIC is the latest initiative by UC Davis Health to advance digital medicine through DigitalCoLab (Digital Collaborative for Innovation and Validation). Digital CoLab acts as a liaison between clinicians, researchers, students, and the community, co-developing, co-creating, co-verifying, and co-transforming digital health solutions. The program is the University of California, Davis’ Digital Health Innovation Hub, with a focus on accelerating digital health technology to make healthcare more accessible, equitable, and comprehensive for everyone. ..

Keisuke Nakagawa, Executive Director of the Health Cloud Innovation Center at the University of California, Davis and Innovation Director at Digital CoLab, said: In collaboration with Amazon Web Services, it unleashes the neurological spirit of clinicians, patients and developers in the region and encourages thinking and innovation for those who have never spoken in health care.

UC Davis Health CIC uses Amazons Working Backwards principles and methodologies to find innovative solutions for improving health outcomes and using technology to address health inequalities.

Pandemics are revealing and exacerbating health inequalities, and it is important to prioritize poorly serviced communities. CIC focuses on using technology to address some of these imminent problems and find solutions.

In addition, AWS recently announced a global program to support organizations working to improve the health of poorly or undervalued communities. Over the next three years, AWS has promised $ 40 million in credit and technical expertise to help organizations harness the power of cloud technology to improve health fairness.

Microsoft, Google and AWS are all trying to gain a bigger share of the profitable cloud computing market in healthcare. Revenues from Amazon’s cloud computing units will exceed $ 60 billion this year, according to some estimates.

