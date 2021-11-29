Cyberpunk 2077 issues undermine CD Projekt’s profits





CD Projekt announced the latest earnings results, including comments on Cyberpunk 2077 and the studio’s next appointment.

CD Projekt Red remains “working hard” on the new versions of the Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S and will be available in the first quarter of 2022 (January-March). .. In addition, according to Polish developers, a “major update” of Cyberpunk 2077 on all platforms will be released at this time.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt PS5 and Xbox Series X | S Editions are also under development. CD Projekt had previously stated that it will be available in the second quarter of 2022 (April to June).

A Cyberpunk 2077 expansion pack is also under development, but it doesn’t say when CD Projekt will be released. However, the company provided a graph showing that the development team working on the expansion continues to grow in size.

More developers are working on the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077

All of this is happening as CD Projekt is about to “transform” the studio and become a company that produces more games at the same time. To that end, CD Projekt recently acquired Digital Scapes and The Mosses Flood, becoming CD Projekt Vancouver and CD Projekt Boston, respectively. Nothing has been said yet about what these teams are working on.

In numbers, CD Projekt’s third-quarter revenue was 144 million zloty, an increase of more than 40% compared to the same period last year. However, gross profit decreased from 23.4 million PLN to 16 million PLN. According to the company, this decline is partly due to the costs associated with post-launch updates and improvements to Cyberpunk 2077 and the cost of “exploratory work” for new projects at the beginning of the development cycle. … apparently …

Going forward, CD Projekt will face tough comparisons in the fourth quarter of 2021. CD Projekt saw a significant surge in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, thanks to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most commercially successful launches in RPG history. , Despite the problem. The graph below shows how the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has had a significant impact on CD Projekt’s revenue. No other product release is approaching in the company’s history.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020 was a huge commercial success.

Despite the Cyberpunk 2077 issue, CD Projekt continues to work on improving and expanding the game so that it can be sold for years to come. The game is currently 50% off on Steam as part of the fall sale.

