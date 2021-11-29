Rethink how the biopharmacy industry operates





CRB’s new biopharmacy market outlook: Horizontals: Life Sciences is backed by research insights from more than 500 medical representatives on key issues facing organizations.

Noel Maestre, vice president of life sciences at CRB, looks at all the turmoil in the life sciences industry over the last 12 months, delivering mRNA and warp rates, and more. Focus on trends.

Also noteworthy is the level of financial investment in life sciences in 2021. This is a record high and should give us a positive outlook for at least the next few years.

RNA-based technology as a disruptor

A quarter of CRB survey respondents said they are or will be pursuing RNA therapy for a wide range of indications, from autoimmune diseases to oncology.

The publication also discovers that the field of oligonucleotides will change rapidly in the near future, unlike mRNA therapies in terms of the diseases they treat and the way they are manufactured.

mRNA stays here. It went out into the field and became a proven technology for a pandemic. Our clients are currently targeting more than 12 different indications based on RNA technology. According to Maestre, not only mRNA, but also other RNA technologies have surged significantly over the past two years and may replace or completely replace traditional biotechnology modality such as therapeutic proteins. It is about.

He said that the simplicity of the manufacturing facility required is also the reason why RNA-based technology is so elegant and attractive.

The facility-type confusion caused by this technique is partly due to isolation from large cell cultures. There is no need for a huge facility with a huge bioreactor and associated downstream equipment. Instead, manufacturers can produce the quantity they need in a modular, fast-built local facility.

These manufacturing attributes mean that companies can manufacture near patients in need of RNA drugs and in emerging markets. This simplifies transportation logistics and improves access. The efficiency and scale of this model has already been proven. According to the CRB team, they will only punch and deploy copies in areas where no other drug is currently manufactured.

The industry was already in that direction, but mRNA technology helped expand the focus on modularization, Maestre said.

Trends in cell and gene therapy

Analyzing trends in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing sector, he said that a significant number of CRB clients in the field are moving from patient-specific autologous cell therapies to more allogeneic or stem cell-based therapies.

We have always assumed that it can be caused by the logistical challenge of performing patient-specific cell therapy-every patient needs its own independent batch and the starting material is usually Harvested from patients who are already ill-this is not very advantageous How to start the GMP manufacturing process-There is a lot of variation in the starting material.

Also, it is impossible to scale up the autologous cell process. All equipment is dedicated to one patient and needs to be scaled out.

Therefore, in terms of manufacturing and GMP raw materials, there is a great impetus away from patient specificity.

“At least based on the client’s data, we now see a pretty clear change in that direction.

There are many possibilities for off-the-shelf cell therapy approaches, but many hurdles need to be overcome in the field, including years of data to prove their effectiveness. The industry is starting to move in that direction, perhaps less than 10 to 15 years, and should be able to reach it in the next 5 to 10 years, Maestre said.

It doesn’t mean that home remedies are history, find reports. He also emphasized that closed, automated, single-device platforms are also emerging as a promising alternative to costly and inefficient open processing in this area.

The process-in-box system has the potential to completely eliminate clean rooms. For those who are doing autologous cell therapy in their pipeline, this is a breakthrough and they will find CRB specialists.

Manufacturers were able to scale out by stacking large numbers of these closed automation systems in their warehouses, reducing labor costs and continuing to focus on small individual product batches.

The team argued that the process-in-box system could also revolutionize the manufacture of allogeneic cell therapies and solve many operational complications.

There is a strong desire to move from the current location, which is still very manual, to a fully automated, fully closed process, and pioneers who can make it work can actually take advantage of it. I can do it.

Many contract research organizations (CDMOs) are already working hard to drive the concept of factory-in-box, recognizing that larger capacity and faster throughput mean more clients in the long run. I have.

Lonza has a cocoon [platform], This is partly in factory condition.The German company Miltenyi Biotec probably has the closest thing to what we call an end-to-end process today. [system].. That’s the challenge here, but the manufacturing process for every client is very different. [industry] Due to its standardization, most enterprises cannot use it as an end-to-end processing tool.

Regarding genetically modified autologous cell therapy techniques (viral vectors, cleavage enzymes, or RNA-based systems), the report found that the production of viral vectors was the most established and well-understood, but of transfection. Separation as difficult to scale due to challenges and issues related to containment.

Leverage the synergies of technology

Instead of using the mRNA platform for cell therapy here or viral vectors for vaccine research over there, developers report on a single technology that fuels the entire product pipeline, according to the report. You need to focus.

By incorporating technological synergies into manufacturing strategies, he emphasized that companies can leverage the same talent pool, facility layout, equipment platform, supply chain inputs, and other resources for as many products as possible.

As pipelines of multiple modality become more complex, it is also being promoted to separate processes from facility design and ensure modality-agnostic manufacturing space. This gives the facility the flexibility and adaptability to campaign across the pipeline.Rather than relying on the construction of a highly specified manufacturing suite, of a variety of products

Supply chain shortage

Meanwhile, according to life sciences specialists, drug supply chain vulnerabilities are highly realistic throughout the pandemic and continue to stagnate.

There is a shortage of raw materials, critical components and disposable product supply chains. Process equipment boasts record highs in terms of recent lead times. Equipment such as filling lines for filling vaccines and vials has not been used for more than two years at this time. This puts a heavy burden on the entire industry. “

The rapid growth that the industry has seen over the last 18 months has been behind supply challenges.

The promotion of critical speed to the market has created some fairly inefficient processes. These processes will definitely be optimized over the next decade.

Pharma 4.0

Looking at the development of artificial intelligence, algorithms, machine learning, digitization, and more, Maestre said these tools will revolutionize manufacturing in the coming years, and the pharmaceutical industry is making rapid progress in this regard. Said. We are trying to implement many of these technologies.

Predictive maintenance is beginning to become commonplace in all new facilities. From the survey results, I heard that many companies are trying to raise the level of digitalization in the next 1-2 years. It’s probably a little optimistic. The technology is there, but it’s still in the very early stages. Recruitment is a bit slower than people expect, but I’m confident that within two to five years, almost every new facility will have some degree of digitization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biopharma-reporter.com/Article/2021/11/29/Speed-flexibility-and-innovation-Rethinking-the-way-biopharma-industry-operates

