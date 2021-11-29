Pokemon BDSP Surf Glitch Unleash Mythical Shaymin Event Early





Some of the Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls are the rarest Pokemon that haven’t officially existed in the game yet, but it finds a creative way for impatient players to get at least one of them quickly. Did not stop. Normally, the mythical hedgehog Shaymin is only available for special events, but thanks to the BDSP glitch, it is already possible to reach the secret island.

Similar to the recent duplicate glitch barrage, players have found various ways to glitch the game and get Shaymin early. However, the easiest way is to revolve around surf glitch. It can be a hassle to try, but it’s easy enough to wrap your head around. Here are the steps summarized in a recent GameXplain video:

Go to the Pokumon League and backtrack Victory Road until you reach Route 224. Continue until you reach the beach where the black belt trainer is hanging. Sneak around him and defeat the next three trainers. Return to the black belt, stand by the water, and eventually find hell and start the battle. Start surfing on the water just before the battle begins. If it works, you will be in glitch surf mode after the battle is over. Three trainers who have already defeated until they reach the upper left corner of the stairs just in front of them. The character can glitch on the stairs and dive into the water on the left. Head north until you reach the top of the map. Then use the surf to the right and then north again. Eventually, you’ll reach Garden Island, where you can catch Shaimin.

Once you’ve caught Shaymin, you can go to Floor Roma Town. So the female will give you the items you need to transform into a grass-flying type of evolutionary skyform. If you really want to be extra about the whole thing, you can even save and reboot over and over again until the Shaymin you encounter is shiny. That way, there’s no shortage of ways to clone and distribute to trainers around the world, or keep everything yourself.

In connection with the Diamond and Pearl movie Pokemon: Giratina and Sky Warrior, Shaymin is supposed to unlock until an in-game event triggers a letter from Professor Orc with instructions on how to find rare creatures. .. But thanks to all the glitches, almost every rule was out of the window with a BDSP remake. At the moment, it’s that pure mess.

