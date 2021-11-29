Spotify is killing car views for no good reason





For Spotify subscribers, Spotify has removed Car View, making streaming music in the car less intuitive and full of angry tapping. As Giz reports, this move seems particularly suspicious, as the driver-friendly interface is disappearing and taking place at about the same time as Car Thing’s rollout. Spotify doesn’t look good.

The company officially confirmed that Car View will be deprecated earlier this year, according to Verge’s report, but the announcement wasn’t broadcast in a way that warned as many users as possible. The official Spotify announcement appeared on the support forum after users reported that it was missing a feature.

It was a slow phase abolition. The carview feature is still on the iPhone and is also mentioned in the company’s instructions for streaming music in the car. The carview interface is described here as a specific driving mode.

cell phone’s[再生中]The view displays a large icon that is easy for the driver to understand.Also at the bottom of the screen[音楽を選択]You can also use the icons to change songs quickly.

And that was all true. Car View has made the app extremely easy to use with oversized icons and sparse command input. It provided a decent way to keep the app and screen clean and the smartphone out of the way in the car. There was no album art, just big, clear text and a few buttons. It was simple but effective. I don’t know how the company plans to improve it.

Spotify says it’s trying to do that, but there doesn’t seem to be any good reason to remove this feature altogether while the company is improving its use in the car. Spotify even claimed that CarView’s killing was necessary for innovation.

However, this does not mean that users do not want to improve the way they listen to Spotify while driving. On the contrary, he was actively exploring various new ways to provide the best listening experience in the car. Think of Carview’s abolition as necessary to pave the way for new innovations to get going.

Again, the innovation seems to come in the form of a $ 80.00 accessory locked behind the Spotify premium subscription.

I’m working on a CarThing review that delves into the hardware and how it’s used on a daily basis, but now I can tell you that you don’t need the hardware to enjoy Spotify in the car. I can do it. At least it wasn’t really necessary when Car View was still a free alternative. Carview and carsing have always been easy to coexist.

