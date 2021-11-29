How Edge Computing Unleashes Livestreaming Innovation





Live video streaming is on track in the global video streaming market, which is estimated to exceed $ 240 billion by 2030. Driven by the media and entertainment industry, it’s hard to think of the sector where live performances are taking place, as vertical use continues to grow. Video streaming is not a basic parameter.

However, the video itself is changing. Passive media delivered for viewers to “consume”, today’s video is a practical resource that facilitates the process, enables analytical insights, and often generates new revenue.

But as live video streaming changes rapidly, the industry changes, and new opportunities open up for content owners, media companies need to rethink how they capture, process, and deliver live video streams. I have. In order for video to be practical, traceable, and monetizable, media industry players have more to shape the workflow they really need and deliver it to all the right destinations. Requires control and more freedom.

Edge computing at the origin of video is a paradigm shift that takes live video to the next level.

Live Video Workflow Issues Historically, media organizations have relied on traditional broadcast-grade equipment to capture and encode video. While these devices are reliable, they are costly and inflexible because they are designed for TV applications rather than small events.

On the other hand, there are low-end video encoders used by content creators on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. However, these encoders are tailored for specific use cases and offer limited reliability, functionality, and flexibility.

For almost every streaming video application, the cloud relies on an important part of the solution. From high-end broadcast TV workflows to low-end workflows. The cloud overcomes the compromises of video encoders and acts as an intermediary for processing video streams and delivering them to the right platform. However, these workflows are still subject to delays as they add additional steps to the video supply chain.

Latency can be a major issue in some use cases, such as sports betting. Needless to say, video compression before sending to the cloud can compromise quality if the cloud needs to decode and re-encode second-level video.

However, speed and video quality issues come with cost issues. The cost of cloud-based workflows can also be exorbitant for players in the media industry who need to extend cloud processing to hours a day over a long period of time.

In addition, cloud workflows rely on either broadband bandwidth or 4G / 5G networks IP connectivity. To move raw video to the cloud for processing and often send it back to the source, you need to scale the connection to ensure video quality. This is a costly process.

Changing the Dynamics of Live Video with Edge Computing Edge computing at video sources revolutionizes live video by offering unprecedented levels of flexibility, reliability, scalability, high quality, and low latency. increase.

All of this is achieved by bringing powerful processing power to the point where the video is created. Instead of deploying fixed devices to perform one video processing task, media companies can use edge computing to perform arbitrary tasks based on available processing power, storage, and software applications. You can take advantage of. If the user wants to change the workflow, the software needs to be adapted without replacing the device.

This means that media companies can control their workflows and be free to adapt to their actual business needs, rather than vice versa. When considering the potential of cognitive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and metadata, the opportunities for innovation are endless. In particular, placing the edge computing feature as close as possible to the video source will significantly reduce latency. And shipping costs.

In some use cases, live video edge computing complements and enhances cloud capabilities by performing many of the video processing tasks locally. Video supply chains will be more reliable, efficient and better for content owners and viewers.

Live Video Edge Computing Implementation The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup was the 14th staging of the tournament, contested by a senior men’s team of members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the global governing body for sports. .. The tournament was held in Japan in October 2019 and was broadcast on multiple broadcasters and streaming services such as Fuji TV.

Streaming services have identified many needs, including low-latency streaming between 2 and 6 seconds, as well as delivery delays. However, customers didn’t want to pay more for low latency than they currently pay for traditional streaming. Fuji TV also demanded standards-based technology with a variety of players, encoders, and distribution options, rather than a proprietary solution.

The deployment also had to provide synchronous delivery between the viewer and the platform via a traditional CDN. Designed to support tens of thousands of concurrent viewers, this solution uses a combination of Videon EdgeCaster and its edge processing capabilities to provide low latency encoding with low power consumption and a small form factor footprint. , DASHCMAF package delivered to AWS Elemental MediaStore.

The video used the AWS backbone to flow through Amazon CloudFront distributions to streaming sites and apps, delivering low latency, low packet loss, and high availability from the origin to the edge. Combined with Visual On Player, it provided a stable video experience for viewers who provided synchronized viewing between broadcast and OTT platforms.

The entire solution was built and deployed in just three weeks, with an average wait time of three seconds between glasses, providing stable distribution over the two weeks of the World Cup.

Welcome to the world of endless innovation Edge computing, the origin of video, marks the beginning of a new era of live video streaming. Placing raw processing power where the video is created and allowing users to build the functionality they need, when they need it, at a very low cost is a true game changer.

Players in the industry are now truly in control and freedom of their workflow, without being limited by latency, scalability, or cost. With the rapid growth of live video streaming, media companies and content owners can leverage edge computing to unleash endless opportunities.

