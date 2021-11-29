Cyber ​​Monday TV Trading: This Samsung 32-inch FRAMEQ LED 4K TV Saves $ 80





If you’re looking for a sophisticated and powerful gaming TV for this week’s Cyber ​​Monday, you can hide it in the framed artwork on the wall. That way, it’s a more decadent and cultural kind than it normally lurks around these parts. But again, you don’t have to look for anything more than a Samsung frame. This 32-inch monitor comes with variable fresh rates, FreeSync support, and a low input delay mode for gaming. It has a zero-gap fixing function, so it will be the same height as the wall, like a monitor in a frame.

Although it’s the 2020 version, it has game credentials and this QLED has a VA panel. This gaming TV is perfect for small gaming rooms, offices and bedrooms. If it’s a hassle to mount on the wall, you can also put it on your desk or stand.

It can be used in games and comes with Google and Alexa voice assistants, but you can also show off your artwork in art mode. You may be an avid artist, or you may just want to show off your favorite screenshots. You can do it stylishly with FRAME.

Samsung’s 100% color volume quantum dot technology makes games, movies and other media pop and offers over a billion shades. You can customize the color of the bezel to match the beauty of your room. All its features are controlled by the slim OneRemote, which can even be mirrored to your smartphone or tablet.

If the gamer’s aesthetic used in most “game” hardware is a headache, Samsung’s FRAME is a great alternative.

