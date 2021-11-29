Google promises to increase its privacy sandbox oversight by the UK’s competitive watchdog





Roasting turkey wasn’t the only thing that made the canyon this Thanksgiving weekend.

On Friday, the UK’s top antitrust regulator, the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), published a 125-page document outlining the next steps in Google’s ongoing antitrust investigation into the privacy sandbox. (You can read the entire shebang here.)

This document contains a set of updated commitments from Google designed to prevent companies from creating privacy sandbox proposals in a way that prevents competition.

CMA announced a privacy sandbox investigation in January after receiving complaints that Google plans to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome.

CMA will discuss new commitments and receive public feedback until 17 December. If CMA accepts the changes, Google said in a blog post that it would apply them globally.

Take one

But let’s take a step back.

About six months after CMA began investigating the privacy sandbox this spring, Google made its first set of promises to CMA. This includes a pledge to support your ad tech business and not discriminate against rivals when it comes to third. -Alternative to party cookies.

Google has also agreed to be more transparent about how privacy sandbox proposals are implemented and not to create or implement proposals in the privacy sandbox without regulatory approval.

These commitments were open to public comments until early July, and not everyone was happy.

CMA has received over 40 responses from advertising technology providers, advertisers, publishers, industry associations and academics. Many expressed concern that Google had important details.

For example, it wasn’t clear how technologies developed within the privacy sandbox and Google’s non-discrimination obligations would be monitored by regulatory agencies and the industry as a whole. Without a mechanism to make a commitment, there is no point in making a commitment.

Multiple respondents also said that Google’s initial commitment focused only on privacy sandbox alternatives to third-party cookies, even though many of the suggestions within the privacy sandbox have a broader scope. I commented that it seems to define that it is.

For example, Google’s anti-fingerprint Gnatcatcher suggestion to reduce access to IP address data without ruining the site’s capabilities, or allowing developers to request specific information about the user browser instead of getting everything. See User-Agent Client Hints API. Of that by default.

Neither suggestion is an alternative to third-party cookies, but both are in the privacy sandbox and gray for Google to make changes without permission, especially if your obligations to CMA relate to the removal of third-party cookies. May create an area of.

Take 2

So what’s new?

To address these concerns, Google has been in talks with the CMA to allow further talks until mid-December. (The circle of justice and the abolition of cookies spin slowly, but are shattered very finely.)

Commitments renewed by Google fall into three major buckets. Improved monitoring and reporting, increased transparency, and clarification of Google’s use of data.

Specifically, Google promised:

Continue to involve CMA in announcements related to the privacy sandbox. Do not make customer claims that contradict your commitment to CMA. Regularly report to the CMA on how they consider third-party views. Do not make suggestions like Gnatcatcher before making reasonable efforts to help publishers fight fraud and spam. Until we remove third-party cookies, we will delay the enforcement of privacy budgets that block user-level identification by distributing data available to digital media and marketing companies. Clarify the internal restrictions that Google imposes on how browser data is used to target and measure digital ads. Do not design or use the tools in your privacy sandbox in a way that gives Google a self-priority. Provide more reliable information to third parties who are developing alternative technologies to those in the privacy sandbox. Increase transparency in reporting and compliance, including appointing a CMA-approved trustee to monitor Google’s compliance and notify the CMA of any breaches. And finally, we’ll extend Google’s commitment to six years.

blurred lines

However, there are additional wrinkles here, which are the role of data protection and privacy concerns in antitrust law.

Google plans to remove third-party cookies in Chrome as a case study of issues that arise when privacy and competition concerns intersect.

In a statement last week on Google’s revised privacy sandbox initiative, CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli said CMA worked with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to protect competition and protect user privacy. To protect.

According to Coscelli, it has always been clear that Google’s efforts to protect user privacy cannot be achieved at the expense of intensifying competition.

Especially if reduced competition is the secret ultimate goal of Google’s public efforts to protect privacy, as claimed in a multilateral antitrust proceeding against Google’s advertising technology business filed last year. (The proceeding, originally led by the Texas Attorney General, was moved to the Southern District of New York in the summer to serve as a central forum for complaints against Google. In August, a New York judge opened a full complaint. Did.)

One of the main criticisms in the Texas proceedings was the predecessor of the Privacy Sandbox, which, according to the proceedings, is part of Google’s plan to use Chrome’s ownership to turn the web into a walled yard. It is related to Project NERA. Users log in to the service, otherwise the experience will be degraded.

Beyond the sandbox

Both competition and data protection regulators are keenly aware that privacy moves can impact competition and curb innovation. On the other hand, intensifying competition often puts consumer privacy at a disadvantage. What a life.

On Thursday, the day before the CMA revised Google’s privacy sandbox commitment, the ICO released its opinion on privacy expectations for all developers (not just Google) working on online advertising proposals.

ICO has been contacting the ad: tech industry since 2019, focusing on privacy issues related to real-time bidders and the use of cookies and similar technologies for tracking.

Google’s privacy sandbox is currently under the microscope, but the entire advertising technology industry is in the spotlight.

During the ongoing advertising technology work, we found that companies collect personal information and share it with hundreds, if not thousands, of companies. (Denham’s tenure ends in January, and New Zealand’s privacy commissioner, Jon Edwards, will take the top position in the UK’s ICO.)

That’s why, according to Denham, we want to influence current and future commercial proposals on how to advertise online early on, so that changes aren’t just about window dressing, but actually people want to have meaningful control over their personal data.

