The goal of decarbonization in the United States depends on scaling up heterozygous cell technology – pv Magazine USA





In September, the US Department of Energy published a solar future study outlining how solar energy could produce 45% of the country’s electricity by 2050.

To reach this goal, the United States will need to deploy 1,570 GW of solar power by that date. Goals also depend on the presence of collaborative policy efforts, aggressive cost savings, widespread deployment of other clean technologies, and expansion of transmission systems, as well as large-scale electrification of end applications.

Nadim Hake

R & D is essential to maintain, or ideally accelerate, the cost-cutting trajectory of PV technology for continued industrial growth. There is a special opportunity for the United States to reach its national decarbonization goals by establishing itself as a world leader and supporting the domestic production of next-generation solar cell technology.

Next great race

For several years, crystalline silicon solar cells have dominated the market and have become the industry standard for all alternatives to be compared. In 2019, approximately 83% of the total US PV market was crystalline silicon-based products. Under the umbrella of crystalline silicon cells, there is no doubt that single crystal p-type passivation emitters and rear cells (PERCs) dominate the market.

PERC cells are expected to reach an efficiency plateau of approximately 24% in mass production. With mass production efficiency approaching 23%, PERC seems to be nearing the limits of possible efficiency and performance improvements. PERC will continue to play a major role in PV deployments over the next few years as manufacturers seek to bridge the gap between actual efficiency and maximum efficiency. However, the competition to overtake PERC is already well underway.

The successor to PERC has not yet been determined, but it is no exaggeration to say that it is based on one of the highly efficient n-type-based cells that helps overcome the limitations of p-type-based cells. According to reports, the market share of n-type cells could grow from just 5% in 2021 to 28% in 2028.

Heliene has a manufacturing facility in Minnesota.

Image: Helien

One such limitation of p-cells is double-sided, or the ratio of rear efficiency to front efficiency subject to the same irradiance. The introduction of double-sided technology has made it possible to generate higher energy from photovoltaic systems. The ease with which single-sided PERC cells can be converted to both sides contributes to PERC’s dominance in the market.

However, while the double-sidedness of PERC is limited to about 75%, n-type cells can achieve 90% or more double-sidedness depending on the cell structure.

Another limitation of p-cells is their high temperature coefficient. This will reduce the performance of the module when operating at high temperatures. The PERC cell’s temperature coefficient of power ranges from 0.35% / oC to 0.40% / oC. N-wafer-based cells have an inherently low temperature coefficient.

N-type cell technology

There are two major n-type cell technologies: tunnel oxide passivation contacts (TOPCon) and heterojunctions (HJT). Both technologies have the potential to exceed 25% in mass production, and HJT has the potential to go further.

In TOPCon cell manufacturing, a nanometer-scale silicon oxide layer is deposited between the silicon wafer and the metal contacts, followed by a thicker polycrystalline silicon layer. The architecture of the cells is so similar that TOPCon cells can be created by upgrading an existing PERC mass production line with relatively low equipment costs. This gives TOPCon an advantage over other n-type cell technologies in that it is easier to expand production.

The HJT cell production method consists of significantly fewer steps than PERC and TOPCon.

However, there are challenges in phosphodoping large n-type wafers. The double-sidedness of the TOPCon cell is about 85%, and the temperature coefficient of power usually ranges from 0.30% / oC to 0.35% / oC. The efficiency of TOPCon cells in mass production is expected to level off at around 26%.

In HJT cell manufacturing, an amorphous layer of silicon is deposited on both the top and bottom of the wafer, followed by a transparent conductive oxide to create metal contacts. The HJT cell production method consists of significantly fewer steps than PERC and TOPCon.

However, the HJT cell production line is currently more expensive than TOPCon and needs to be newly constructed. HJT cells also use the more expensive metallization paste. HJT cells are essentially double-sided, with a double-sided ratio of over 90%, the highest of any cell technology. The temperature coefficient of power in the HJT cell ranges from 0.25% / oC to 0.30% / oC. Higher double-sidedness and lower temperature coefficient result in higher energy output compared to TOPCon cells. HJT cells in mass production are expected to reach about 27%.

R & D of tandem cell

One of the most interesting developments in the solar industry is the research and development of tandem cells that use HJT as the bottom cell. With these cells, 29% efficiency is obtained, and HJT cells are even more advantageous than TOPCon cells.

HJT technology is beginning to be adopted more regularly by residential and small commercial installers.

Due to the relatively low conversion cost and improved performance compared to PERC, many of the existing PERC lines are expected to be converted to TOPCon lines in the next few years. Also, given the many advantages mentioned above, most new manufacturing capacities are expected to use HJT technology.

Currently, HJT cells are more expensive to manufacture than TOPCon cells. It explains the adoption of TOPCon technology by utility-scale solar developers who are sensitive to rising prices. HJT technology is beginning to be adopted more regularly by residential and small commercial installers to meet the demands of real estate owners for improved aesthetics, durability and increased production.

HJT modules may currently have a higher initial price, but real estate owners are willing to pay for superior performance and longer lifespan.

Big chance

Do you remember the 2050 goal of solar futurology, the solar deployment of 1,570 GW? Cumulative deployment is about 110GW, which is less than 1% of the required deployment over the next 30 years. The United States abandoned solar innovation and manufacturing leadership more than a decade ago. Tariffs on foreign imports during this period did nothing to regain it. Fortunately, the development of HJT cells (and modules) offers a tremendous opportunity for the United States to regain solar leadership.

HJT technology fills the existing innovation gap in the residential and commercial rooftop PV markets, which today consists entirely of standard crystalline silicon modules. With additional policy support, HJT modules can provide the cost savings needed to drive continued growth into utility-scale segments beyond the rooftop.

For these reasons, the United States will benefit from expanding domestic production of HJT solar cells and modules. In doing so, the United States can regain leadership in solar technology and reach its ambitious decarbonization goals.

Policies such as the U.S. Solar Energy Manufacturing Act, which was recently enacted under the Infrastructure Bill, will reduce capital consolidation of new manufacturing facilities, cost-effectively extend next-generation solar cell technology, and U.S. Helps make clean technology more competitive.

Nadeem Haque is Heliene’s Chief Technology Officer.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect what pv Magazine holds.

This content is copyrighted and cannot be reused. If you would like to work with us and reuse some of our content, please contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pv-magazine-usa.com/2021/11/29/u-s-decarbonization-goals-hinge-on-scaling-up-heterojunction-cell-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos