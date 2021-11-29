How Jack Dorsey got rich (hint: not from Twitter)





Jack Dorsey has abandoned his CEO title on Twitter, announcing Monday morning, 15 years after co-founding the company. He quit his top job with an estimated $ 11.8 billion in fortune. That’s almost 10 times its value 10 years ago, but no Twitter appreciates it.

Jack Dorsey has resigned from Twitter for a multi-billion dollar property that has little to do with the social media company he co-founded. (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

For the majority of Dorseys’ net worth, 88% of its estimated wealth is tied to approximately 11% of Square, a fintech company that enables credit card payments for small businesses and owns the mobile money transfer app Cash App. .. Squares’ share price has more than tripled since January 2020, reaching about $ 213 per share as of Monday at 3:00 pm ET. This is driven by timely acquisitions and growth on Cash App, which added approximately 12 million users in 2020. Just a few years after co-founding Twitter in 2009 with Jim McKelvey, he quickly took on the role of CEO. After being dismissed as Twitter CEO in 2008, Dorsey returned to work in 2015, and Square was released the same year. For six years, Dorsey ran both companies at the same time, even the Silicon Valley giants who were obsessed with work. (Elon Musk is also the CEO of two electric vehicle makers, Tesla and the rocket company SpaceX.)

The effort was financially rewarded to Dorsey. He first became a billionaire and joined Forbes’ ranking of 400 of the wealthiest Americans in the fall of 2012. Based on its undisclosed investment in Twitter, it has an estimated $ 1.1 billion in net worth. His wealth rose to $ 6.3 billion in October 2018, but plummeted to $ 2.6 billion in April 2020 as a pandemic struck the stock market temporarily. Real wealth came during the subsequent market recovery: between April 2020 and November 2021, Dorsey added more than $ 9 billion to his net worth. And it peaked at $ 14.9 billion this October.

Dorsey still holds a fragment of Twitter and is worth about $ 850 million. After the announcement on Monday, his fortune increased by $ 59 million. This is because the rise in Squares’ stock price offset a drop in Twitter’s stock price by about 2.3%. Twitter critics have accused the company of not growing under Dorsey’s leadership. When it was released in 2013, Twitter had about 100 million active users per day. As of the last quarter, Twitter reported 211 million monetizable daily active users, much smaller than Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The company swallowed a net loss of $ 537 million in the third quarter, while making a profit of $ 29 million in the same period of 2020. President Donald Trump from that platform in the aftermath of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol. In March, Congressmen burned Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Google’s Thunder Picchai on topics ranging from false alarms on online vaccines to screening times for children.

If you actually leave Twitter this time, Dorsey will leave a lot of heritage. It’s a convenient and powerful platform for rapid communication, but it’s a platform that has been abused by a variety of malicious individuals, says Paul Barrett, deputy director of the NYU Stern Center. Business and human rights.

After dropping out of college twice, being a certified masseuse and an amateur fashion designer, Dorsey turned to technology and chose a unique approach to Billionaire’s philanthropy. In April 2020, he held nearly one-third of Square’s stock through a donor-advised fund aimed at funding Covid-19’s bailout, girls’ health and education, and basic income efforts. At that time, it promised to transfer (equivalent to about $ 1 billion) promptly. .. A year and a half later, the entrepreneur has reached almost half of his $ 1 billion goal, according to the public Google Doc Dorsey, which was set up to track his efforts. However, the Square shares he first allocated for donations have skyrocketed in value since the first pledge, leaving him with about $ 3.2 billion worth of shares.

Dorsey will continue to be CEO of Squares and will continue to hold on to Twitter’s board of directors until his term expires in May 2022.

There is much talk about the importance of a founder-led company. Ultimately, I believe it is severely restricted and a sign of disability. Dorsey told Twitter staff in an email that he later posted to the platform. There are many founders who choose their company over their ego.

