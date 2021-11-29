Google has almost let go of Stadia in this Cyber ​​Monday deal





Most of the game discounts we’re currently tracking are some of the best deals on PS5 Cyber ​​Monday, but that doesn’t mean there are no other great offers. One such outstanding deal is Stadia, which is available at unprecedentedly low prices (not bundled). Stadia Premiere Edition is currently available on Google for $ 22. That means you can save $ 58 (or over 70%) on Google’s game streaming platform.

This is an easy move for those who are interested in trying Stadia but don’t want to pay the full amount. Even if you’re not very interested, you can check Stadia at such a low price with almost no risk. The Stadia Premiere Edition includes Chromecast, so you’re ready to go. No other purchase required. Stadia uses streaming technology on TVs and other devices, so you don’t have to worry about console setup or game installation like the PS5.

There are other things you can do with your Stadia controller, such as using it on a PC with Steam or Xbox Cloud Gaming. So even if you don’t like the service, it’s a very cheap controller that you can use for other controllers. thing.

Stadia Stadia Premiere Edition $ 58 Off

Stadia is a streaming-based gaming platform without the hassle of a console. Get the Stadia Premiere Edition at a discounted price now and save a lot of cash. You can try Stadia’s streaming technology yourself. Even if I decided not to continue with Stadia, I got a cheap controller for many other uses.

$ 22 on Google

Given how aggressive this Cyber ​​Monday discount is, I don’t think the Stadia Premiere Edition will be re-sold this soon. I’d like it just for the controller, but I don’t know when it will run out, so I recommend buying it early. This transaction will no longer be available.

