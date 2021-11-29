



November 29, 2021

Chief Referee Officer Pierre Luigi Collina Participates in Living Football Show

Johannes Holtzmuller, Director of FIFA Football Technology & Innovation, discusses advances in testing so far

Further testing at the FIFA Arab Cup outlined in Doha’s Leaders Meat

FIFA Chief Referee Free Officer Pierre Luigi Collina says the latest testing of semi-automatic offside technology at the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 is the most important trial to date, as described in the latest episode of the FIFAs Living Football magazine show. explained.

One of the goals of FIFA President Vision 2020-2023 is to leverage football technology to meet the needs of modern gaming. Testing to optimize the technology is underway, and Living Football has explained the benefits to those involved in the match and clarified how to implement it. According to Collina, technology is very important and useful in both pre-match preparation and in-match decision-making processes. In offside cases, decisions are made after analyzing not only the player’s position but also their involvement in movement. Today’s or tomorrow’s technology can draw a line, but the assessment of play or interference with opponents remains in the hands of the referee. Johannes Holtzmuller, Director of Football Technology & Innovation, delves into how technology works. According to Holzmller, cameras will be installed under the roof of each stadium. “The limb tracking data extracted from the video is sent to the operating room, where the calculated offside lines and detected kickpoints are provided to the replay operator in near real time. The replay operator immediately gives it to VAR, Holzmller. Added. At the FIFA Arab Cup, a dedicated offside station assistant VAR can instantly validate and verify information. Another key goal of FIFA is to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. Yes, and that’s what Kimberly Morris, FIFA Chief People, Technology & Operations Officer, explained in this episode.

