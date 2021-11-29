Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is 328 off in this Mega Cyber ​​Monday deal





Black Friday is gone, but there are some Cyber ​​Monday deals to enjoy before the fleeting sale event is over. And one of the most compelling deals we’ve seen today is the huge discounts on Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops.

Recognized by many as the best gaming laptop in Lenovo’s impressive range, the Legion 5 Pro comes in a variety of configurations, but one of these particular deals could be the best.

Its premier 16 version of Legion 5 Pro comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and a powerful NVIDIA GeForce 3060 graphics card.

Having seen Lenovo Legion 5 Pro trading on both the Lenovo website in the UK and the Lenovo website in the US, Lenovo must be taking Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday seriously around the world this year. Details of the UK version below.

Transaction Details: Save 328 on your Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gaming Laptop.

Why We Choose It: This is a huge savings on reputable laptops that we always want to see, but there is another reason we chose to tell you about this particular savings Now that only a limited number of people trade this can be claimed, we wanted to get the news there as soon as possible to give you the best chance of getting it.

On the Lenovo UK website, this transaction seems to utilize an eCoupon named MEGADEAL. At the time of this writing, the Lenovo site states that 13% of these eCoupons are being charged, which means that this transaction is only available to a certain number of people. Anyone who gets in there and uses eCoupon before reaching 100% is a lucky person.

Even in its basic form, this version of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a beast, with a 6-core AMD Ryzen 55600H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce 3060 GPU providing full-scale internal power. You can upgrade other elements such as SSDs and RAM, but that will increase the price a bit. As they say, the choice is up to you.

More Gaming Laptop Deals

Are you wondering what other options you have when buying a gaming laptop this week on Cyber ​​Monday? Check out our Cyber ​​Monday laptop trading guide or see these game-specific deals that impressed us in particular.

When will Cyber ​​Monday’s gaming laptops be closed?

Many gaming laptop transactions close midnight tonight as Cyber ​​Monday ends and time travels to Just Another Normal Tuesday. However, as mentioned earlier, trading on Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops seems to continue until the eCoupon is completely exhausted and a certain amount is set aside by Lenovo.

Read more on Cyber ​​Monday

Check out Cyber ​​Monday’s Best Deals for the latest news and expert tips to get the best discounts of the year.

