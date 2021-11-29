FCA Proposes Changes in UK Payment Environment





In its 2020-21 business plan, the UK Financial Action Authority (FCA) will ensure that consumers pay safely and that consumers and small businesses can make payments over the next three years. Announced that it will be one of the main priorities of. (SMB) has access to a variety of payment services and the payment market is highly competitive and innovative.

As a result, financial regulators began public consultations earlier this year, proposing changes to the European Banking Authority’s (EBA) Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) for strong customer certification (SCA) and secure communications.

European Union (EU) regulations seek to regulate the types of payment service providers (PSPs) that access customer payment account data held by account service payment service providers (ASPSPs). Beginning in September 2019, companies licensed under Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) are subject to SCA requirements.

However, meeting EU standards for robust customer authentication methods has never been easier for companies that have to face some obstacles to ensure compliance with the rules.

The reason the FCA outlined the proposed SCA-RTS amendment in its policy statement released Monday (November 29) is for continued growth, innovation and competition in the payments and e-commerce sector, especially in open banking. Helps to remove the barriers. ..

One of the two key barriers identified by the independent agency is that customers need to reauthenticate with ASPSP every 90 days in order to continue to access their account information through a third-party provider (TPP). According to the FCA, requesting a continuous SCA every three months creates friction when using the TPP service and increases the likelihood that customers will drop out.

Another barrier mentioned is to access the customer’s payment account using the existing customer interface or the modified customer interface (MCI). This is a struggle for many TPPs because the interface is not specifically designed to access customer account information.

As a result, the FCA said it is discouraging TPP from serving customers whose account providers have enabled access through these MCIs.

To remove these barriers, SCA-RTS changes include the creation of a new exemption from SCA. This eliminates the need to reauthenticate with ASPSP every 90 days when customers access their account information via the TPP.

The FCA also suggests that certain ASPSPs need to provide a dedicated interface that allows TPP access to customer account information for retail and SMB payment accounts. The agency also proposed amendments to requirements aimed at helping ASPSP innovate and launch products and services more quickly, including providing technical specifications for the interfaces used.

Contactless payments is another area that the FCA has addressed, proposing changes to the single limit (to 100) and cumulative transaction limit (130 to 300) for these payments.

According to the FCA, the amendment ranges from payment institutions (PIs), e-commerce payment systems (EMIs), credit institutions to retailers, consumers and credit unions.

