Next season’s Sea of ​​Thieves is a satisfying little change buffet.





Next season’s Sea of ​​Thieves will be packed with fun features. Nothing is as big or impressive as the crossover campaign with the Pirates of the Caribbean, but we’re working to make the Sea of ​​Thieves sandbox more vibrant. From rat bargaining to rowing cannons to quality of life updates, Season 5 is set to add a lot of spice to the regular Sea of ​​Thieves formula.

The first change is pretty small, but it’s great for Shenanigan. You can now reverse the speaking horn, which normally projects the player’s voice. This is great for planning and whispering to nearby peers without warning your enemies. It’s easy to set up an ambush, betray an enemy across a fort, or develop a debate strategy. This is a great way to help players make more complex plans.

Pirates can now fill treasure chests and hide them on the island. This will create a map in your inventory showing where the treasure is. If you want to keep your luster safe without promising a complete trek to the outpost, this is a compromise. Or, if you want to share your wealth, you can post the map on the quest board. If another crew member around the world finds your treasure, you will get a large chunk of fame and experience.

Fireworks and flares sound just like that. A beautiful colored explosion that pirates can launch from a ship. Flare is a bit more functional and acts as a signal or tool to quickly illuminate the island.

Pirates can now sit and sleep. This is one of the small features that has little impact on the game itself, but it’s still useful to have. Each ship has a bed and the galleon has a very nice office, so it’s great to enjoy the cold atmosphere of the Sea of ​​Thieves while taking a break or enjoying the gorgeous views. In terms of practicality, a skeleton with a gun will drop a small bag of ammunition. This is a great relief for those who like to work for the order of the soul. You can now fill the supply box immediately. This is a faster process. In addition, there are some fun new emotes that are like rolling dice. The ship is now equipped with a mouse that warns pirates of the flood ship by escaping from the lower deck. Don’t worry if you don’t like little guys. It can be disabled as an option.

Rhea will release the next update of Sea of ​​Thieves on December 2nd, along with another seasonal pass. Players can earn 100 levels of free currency and rewards, or pay additional plunder passes for additional cosmetics.

