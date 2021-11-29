Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Upgrade Version Review





The $ 129.99 Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro upgrade version (not to be confused with the standard Liberty 2 Pro or Liberty Air 2 Pro) is a true wireless earphone that is a bit embarrassing as well as the name. Unlike many of Anker’s similarly priced models, it doesn’t offer active noise cancellation and can drive great audio, but the default sound signature scoops up the mids significantly. You can make adjustments via the companion app’s EQ and dial praiseworthy sound quality, but that’s not required. That’s why the price is slightly higher, but we recommend the $ 150 JBL Live 300TWS or OnePlus Buds Pro instead.

Bulky design, wireless charging case

The Liberty 2 Pro Upgraded earpieces are thick because each contains dual drivers. With the Knowles balanced armature for high frequencies and the 11mm dynamic driver for low frequencies, this is an impressive setup for this price range. I also like the various ear tip and ear fin options, including 7 pairs of tips and 3 pairs of ear fin sleeves of different sizes. The rectangular shape of the earfins and earpieces helps ensure one of the safer fits we’ve been feeling for some time.

Our experts have tested 93 products in the headphone category this year

Since 1982, PCMag has tested and evaluated thousands of products to help make better buying decisions. (See test method.)

Handle the controls with the buttons on the top outer panel of each earpiece. Press one of the ears once for playback and call management, and twice for track navigation (the left ear skips backwards and the right ear skips forwards). Press and hold the button on your left ear to bring up the voice assistant on your mobile device. These controls can be adjusted in the app.

Considering how tight the earpiece fits, the IPX4 waterproof rating is disappointing. This means that the earphones can withstand splashes of light from all directions. Therefore, sweat and light rain are not a problem. However, the earpiece cannot be submerged in water, submerged in water, or rinsed under a faucet. Also, the charging case is not water resistant and must be completely dried before docking the earpiece.

The large charging case has a sliding lid, and the design is cool and comfortable. The exterior has a grip-friendly coating, and a snap-shut cover on the back panel protects the USB-C port (USB-C-USB-A charging cable included). A manual Bluetooth pairing button is next to this connection. The case can be charged wirelessly via a Qi compatible pad.

Anker estimates that earphones last about 7 hours on battery and another 19 hours on charge. The result depends on the volume level.

The earphones are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and support AAC and SBC codecs, as well as high fidelity LDAC codecs via the Soundcore app (Android devices only).

Soundcore app settings

The Soundcore app (available on Android and iOS) is Anker’s versatile app and offers many audio products. For the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro upgrade version, the app enables LDAC playback on your Android device as described above, with on-screen buttons to turn transparent mode on and off, a section for customizing on-ear controls, and the user. Features-Customizable EQ with 8 adjustable bands. You can also create a sound profile if you wish. You can fine-tune your audio performance regardless of the EQ.

To get the best sound out of these earphones, you’ll need to dive into the app’s settings, as described in the next section. Still, it’s worth downloading the app to get the latest firmware updates.

EQ makes a difference

In the default EQ mode, earphones provide a strong low frequency response on tracks with a lot of sub-bass content, such as The Knife’s “Silent Shout.” At the highest, unwise listening levels, the bass isn’t distorted, and at milder levels it’s still robust.

Bill Callahan’s “Drover” is a track with much less bass in the mix, giving you a better understanding of the default sound signature. The drums on this truck are really thunder through these drivers. The ruggedness of the bass is quite strong, and it has been inherited by the baritone vocals of Callahan. There are treble and treble, but the midrange is roughly scooped up. The result is a very bright, heavy bass mix with very little glue in the center. You can use EQ to address this issue, but by default the earphones behave as if nothing were between 400Hz and 1kHz. Boosting the mids makes it clearer rather than diminishing from the rich bass depth.

Returning to the default mode of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” the kick drum loop does not receive more high-mid presence than necessary. The beat-enhancing sub-bass synth hit is absolutely thunder — bass lovers will enjoy this subwoofer-like reaction. However, to improve balance, you need to increase the midrange response through the EQ. Otherwise, the vocals will sound sibilant and the mids will be lost. Without the midrange, bass can also obscure the mix.

Like the orchestra track in John Adams’ Gospel by Other Mary, the bass boost is too deep and the bass instruments are chunky. High-pitched brass, string, and vocals are ideally crispy here. Naturally, the presence of the treble and midrange becomes stronger. But the midrange still needs a boost.

The 4-microphone array provides solid intelligibility. I was able to understand all the words I recorded using the Voice Memos app on my iPhone with few or no Bluetooth audio artifacts added. However, the microphone signal felt a little weak.

Rugged earphones, but not a major upgrade

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro upgraded version of the earphones is capable of excellent audio with some EQ adjustments, but the sound signature engraved right out of the box isn’t impressive. I like the support of LDAC on Android devices and the fact that the included case supports wireless charging, but I’m not very impressed with the moderate water resistance rating. In this price range, we recommend the JBL Live 300TWS and OnePlus Buds Pro for $ 150 in the end. Both sound much more powerful by default. I also like Anker’s unique $ 130 Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earphones. It provides excellent noise cancellation for the price.

Like what you are reading?

Sign up for Lab Reports to get the latest reviews and best product advice directly to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/anker-soundcore-liberty-2-pro-upgraded-version The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos