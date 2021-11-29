How Steve Bannon used Google Ads to monetize extremist ProPublica





Almost a year ago, Google took a big step to keep its ubiquitous online advertising network out of the pockets of Donald Trump’s indicted former adviser Steve Bannon. The company kicked off Banon from Google-owned YouTube after calling on Anthony Fauci’s prime minister and urging Trump supporters to come to Washington on January 6 to overturn the outcome of the presidential election.

Google has also confirmed to ProPublica that it sometimes blocks ads from appearing on the Banon’s Warroom website along with individual articles that violate Google’s rules.

However, Banon found a loophole in Google’s policy and was able to continue to earn advertising revenue on the site’s home page.

Until Monday, the home page was automatically playing harmless stock content, including how to protect your phone in winter weather and how to improve the effectiveness of your LinkedIn profile.

The content may not have been of interest to Warroom visitors, especially because it was interrupted every few seconds by advertising. However, the ads served through Google’s network came from well-known brands such as Land Rover, Volvo, DoorDash, Staples, and even Harvard University.

Just below the video player is the Bannons War Room podcast, which routinely portrays participants in the January 6 Capitol riots as patriots and broadcasts false claims about the 2020 elections and the COVID pandemic. There was another player who featured a clip of.

A video player with Google ads in a harmless clip disappeared from Banon’s website on Monday after ProPublica contacted Google, Banon, and advertisers. The change wasn’t made by Google: Google spokesperson Michael Asiman said the player didn’t violate company rules. He said Google’s policy is effective in preventing ads from appearing on sites that contain harmful content.

According to Asiman, publishers are strict in prohibiting publishers from promoting harmful content, providing inaccurate information about properties, misrepresenting themselves, or sending fraudulent advertising requests. I have a policy. These policies exist to protect both users and advertisers from abuse, fraud, or disruptive advertising experiences, and apply a combination of automated tools and human reviews. If we find a publisher that violates these policies, we will stop serving ads to your site.

This month, a Banon spokesperson charged with interfering with the investigation of the January 6 riots by parliamentary bipartisan refused to answer questions about this article.

Zach Edwards, founder of Victory Medium, a consulting firm that advises companies on online advertising, said the digital advertising industry, including Google, is full of loopholes and bad behavior, and because of its complexity advertisers are funding what they do. He said he couldn’t understand what he was offering. In many cases, the ad buyer just shrugs and looks like the video ad. What can you do? He said.

Edwards added that Banon dodged and Google tolerated it.

The vast majority of online ads are not purchased through a direct relationship with the site on which they are displayed. Instead, brands use automatic ad exchanges like Google that rely on real-time auctions to automatically place ads in front of people who meet their target audience. As long as Google keeps the War Room website on the network and the brand does not explicitly block the War Room website from ad purchases, the Bannons site can continue to collect money. According to the traffic tracker SimilarWeb, Warroom.org attracts 450,000 to 1 million visits a month.

And Google will save $ 1 from ads on the WarRoom site.

Nandini Jammi, co-founder of CheckMyAds, a watchdog in the advertising industry, says it’s a nightmare for most advertisers to place ads in Steve Bannon-affiliated outlets. The fact that the ad exchange is still serving ads needs to tell the brand that the vendor has not reviewed the inventory. You wouldn’t be surprised if an advertiser in the War Room requests a refund.

The company contacted by ProPublica said it did not intend to place ads on the War Rooms site and would take steps to prevent the ads from appearing there. Land Rover called the ad an error. Harry Pierre, a spokesman for the Harvard School of Education, said the school is working with ad buyers to update the list of unwanted websites. Adobe said the ad violated brand safety guidelines. A spokeswoman said he worked with an advertising partner to remove ads from the site.

DoorDash has also blamed third-party vendors. DoorDashs’ mission is to empower the community and provide access to opportunities for all, and we oppose the spread of disinformation that undermines those principles, the company said in a statement. rice field.

A Volvo spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Google may have banned another site affiliated with Banon. Until recently, the site Populist Press made money through Google’s advertising network. This site, in a style that mimics the Drudge Report, is prominently linked to the Warroom home page, with approximately 5 million visits per month, according to SimilarWeb.

According to an online disclosure from a former advertising partner, Populist Press is partnering with August Partners, a Colorado company whose husband Tim Shea was registered with Amanda Shea, a partner of Bannons on the WeBuild the Wall initiative. Banon and its allies have used We Build the Wall to raise money to fulfill the promises of the Trump campaign on the wall on the US-Mexico border. Federal prosecutors accused Banon, Tim Shea, and others of misusing the money, and Trump pardoned him before he resigned. Tim Shea’s lawyer awaiting trial declined to comment, and Amanda Shea did not respond to the request for comment.

At some point during the week of November 15, Populist Press stopped displaying Google ads and stopped advertising on the WarRoom homepage. Asiman, a Google spokesperson, refused to comment on whether Google banned populist presses, but said the site wasn’t cashing out using our service.

The Bannons War Room podcast has been downloaded over a million times across platforms, including Apple, and has attracted a large audience. A type of Meet the Press on the far right, it’s a popular talk show for Trump influencers and Republican aspirants. Banon and his guests frequently use violent images to drive new ways to overturn elections, such as requesting an audit of the 2020 vote. Since February, Banon has urged thousands to take over the Republican Commission at the local level, unleashing influence on how elections take place from scratch.

In a 2020 podcast, Banon called for the decapitation of Fauci and FBI Secretary Chris Ray. On the eve of January 6, Banon said, “We are on the verge of attack and tomorrow all hell will be unleashed. Banon was also involved in the Trump team’s command center on the day of the riot. Reportedly, this is part of Congressional investigators’ interest in his testimony and records. Since the riots, Banon has taken up the causes of those accused in connection with the Capitol riots.

In addition to his podcast, Banon spun a complex web of political and business ventures. He co-founded a training academy for right-wing nationalists involved in a legal dispute with the Italian government over the management of a medieval monastery near Rome. A media company launched with Guo Wengui, a fugitive Chinese billionaire who arrested Yacht Banon in 2020, said 500 million with the Securities and Exchange Commission in September for illegally selling digital currencies. It was part of a $ 39 million settlement. Prior to advising Trump, Banon had a broad career in finance and film, and his amnesty from Trump lifted $ 1.75 million lien against his home in Laguna Beach, California.

Bannons megaphones aren’t just influential. It’s also profitable. His shows and website promote fellow fraudulent election evangelist Mike Lindels MyPillow Business and a cryptocurrency investment newsletter called The CryptoCapitalist. (The unproven COVID-19 treatment marketer promoted by Banon was sued by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission in April. The chiropractor behind the treatment denies the government’s charges.) The Warroom site also contains ads from the network MGID. We may also place content ads that look like links to related articles to promote suspicious health or financial products.

It’s not clear how much Banon makes from online advertising. However, industry data shows that links placed by MGID are far less profitable than Google-promoted video ads. (MGID did not respond to the request for comment.)

The problem is that major brands are likely to be unaware that they are advertising on the site of one of the biggest perpetrators of fake electoral fraud claims. According to industry experts, the disconnection between brands and where their ads and money end up is a failure of digital advertising and a consumer concern.

Over the last few years, Jammi of Check My Ads has really spoken out that consumers are buying from brands that are in line with their values. It’s important to them when they find out that the brand is funding toxic content.

A similar scenario was performed with an ad that aired while the Bannons podcast was airing on a right-wing website called Real Americas Voice. For example, in March, an ad for the prescription coupon company GoodRx appeared on the Bannons show.

We take the brand’s trust and reputation very seriously and have strict advertising standards, including not participating in heavily edited news programs, the company said in an email statement to ProPublica. Said. This placement was an error in the media purchase policy.

Bannons is also broadcast on Pluto TV, a streaming service owned by ViacomCBS, and is available on Roku and other devices. This month, the show on Pluto featured ads for major companies such as Men’s Wearhouse, Lexus, Procter & Gamble, according to surveillance by democratic site Media Matters. Like Google’s video ads on Warroom’s website, these ads didn’t run directly, and companies were at a loss to explain why they appeared on Banon shows. .. (Bannons podcasts are available in the Google Podcasts app, but the company doesn’t advertise.) A Lexus spokeswoman said the company’s ads were temporarily posted on the Bannons site and removed. .. A Procter & Gamble spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

Mike Stefanov, a spokeswoman for Tailored Brands, who owns Men’s Wearhouse, says marketing costs follow targeted customers rather than selecting the specific program they want to see with them. The team will continue to improve the standards used, but just because an ad appears in a particular program does not necessarily mean that the company agrees or approves the views it supports.

Mollie Simon contributed to the research.

