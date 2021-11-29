Cyber ​​Monday Apple deals sold out on Amazon, grab these discounts while supply continues





These Amazon Apple deals offer Cyber ​​Monday savings on units that are still available for purchase, as out-of-stocks are affecting many Apple products.

Amazon has significantly reduced the price of Apple Gear on Cyber ​​Monday, offering $ 99 AirPods, $ 79 Apple Pencil, Apple Watch discounts, 3-digit Mac discounts, and more.

Best price for AirPods 3

Consistent with the record lows first seen last week, the AirPods 3 has been reduced to $ 149.99 thanks to bonus savings at checkout. This transaction is in stock throughout the holiday weekend and is out of stock, and this Cyber ​​Monday may be sold out or completely closed.

Launch of AirPods Pro with MagSafe

$ 99 AirPods 2

Sounding within $ 10, the lowest price I’ve ever seen on an AirPods 2, Amazon knocked out another $ 15 from the AirPods 2 at checkout, reducing the price to $ 99.99. Units are backordered, but can be booked side by side at a discounted price.

$ 899 M1 MacBook Air

Apple Pencil from $ 79.99

Apple Pencil 1st and 2nd generations are also $ 20 to $ 30 off, respectively. Prices start at $ 79.99 and are an affordable way to enhance your iPad or iPad Pro. Find out more about accessory features in the Apple Pencil guide, including the version compatible with your particular iPad device.

$ 150 off M1 Mac mini

After the first sold out, Apple’s M1 Mac mini with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD is back for $ 749.99, making it one of the best Mac deals I’ve seen on Cyber ​​Monday.

Apple Watch Series 7 Discounts

Apple Watch Series 7 is in high demand this holiday season, and discounts tend to be rare in the latest generation. Amazon, however, has issued a $ 20 price cut on a 41mm GPS model with a 2021 green aluminum case with a clover sports band, reducing the price to $ 379.

iMac is $ 799

Closing the list of Cyber ​​Monday’s top deals on Amazon is a $ 300 discount on Apple’s 2020 iMac with a dual-core Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD. Priced at $ 799, the deal is available until midnight in the Pacific Ocean or until it’s out of stock.

Apple Insiders and Apple Authorized Resellers are running specials on their hardware, offering the lowest prices on many products, as well as saving bonuses on accessories, software, and more. Here are just a few of the ongoing transactions:

