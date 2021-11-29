VR platform for eye inspection wins the honor of CES2022 innovation





Developed by Miami-based Heru and the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami, the re: Vive platform allows care providers to use AR / VR headsets to screen and diagnose several diagnostic and health and wellness eyes. And eventually you can get a refund. problem.

The digital health platform that enables care providers to use virtual reality and augmented reality to diagnose visual defects is called the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

The re: Vive platform, developed by Miami-based Heru in partnership with the University of Miami Buscom Palmer Eye Institute, will be on display at the Consumer Technology Associations CES 2022 conference in Las Vegas next January. This tool uses VR / AR software in a dedicated headset to guide patients and their providers through several diagnostic visions and health and wellness tests.

This technology not only improves and extends basic eye tests, but is also designed to allow care providers to perform tests remotely or via telemedicine platforms in the United States and other regions. Allows access to poorly serviced people. It is also based on the rapidly evolving VR / AR market, starting with gaming and expanding into other areas, including healthcare.

About 450 million people worldwide are affected by visual impairment caused by stroke, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and other disorders, Maurice R, Herus Board Chairman and CEO of Insightec. Dr. Ferrr said in a press release. .. Still, decades-old standard treatments do not work, are bulky, expensive, require skilled technicians or clinicians to operate, and limit patient access to treatment. Restricted access means that millions of people suffering from visual impairment remain undiagnosed, causing irreversible damage to their eyesight. Herus technology brings us into a new reality, the era of healthcare, where improving access is no longer the goal.

Screening for the visually impaired is just the beginning, added Frederick H. Mohr, MD, Chief Development Officer, Advisor and Investor for Hell, Johnson & Johnson Robotics. Clinical development has therapeutic uses, including dilated vision correction. This new, state-of-the-art technology is the first of its kind to transform the lives of patients with impaired vision around the world.

Herus’ collaboration with one of the leading countries in ophthalmology hospitals will help drive the platform in the clinical field and confront the payer market. To that extent, the company recently expanded its platform to add three new test modality. This will allow the provider to run 6 new tests supported by 5 refundable CPT codes.

Re: Vive has been reviewed by a panel of experts and selected from over 1,800 innovative consumer technology products in the Innovation Awards distributed in 27 product categories.

Eric Wicklund is a technology editor for Health Leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/innovation/vr-platform-eye-exams-earns-ces-2022-innovation-honors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

