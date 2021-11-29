Company of Heroes 3 Multiplayer is a chaotic and stressful minced meat with lots of fun





Towards the Company of Heroes 3 multiplayer pre-alpha, I have a plan. “I start with Comp Stomp,” I tell Relic, hoping to easily win the AI ​​skirmish. Some developers are watching Discord and I’m feeling the pressure and want to have a good show. Unfortunately, the show I actually went to was a tragedy.

I’m fighting AI for most of this first match at one capture point in a village square that goes unnoticed as soon as the ground turns into a crater. The first few conflicts work well, defeating computer opponents and crushing some teams, but Company of Heroes 3 is a game where you can change everything with a few explosions.

Killzone

Within 30 seconds, I felt like I was doing pretty well, so I helplessly shouted at a small scout jeep, telling the Germans to turn into smoldering debris and run away. Reconnaissance vehicles are not very useful in combat, but they are usually useful due to their ability to identify units hidden in the fog of war. You shouldn’t have driven it into a tight space that could easily be surrounded. RIP, a small buddy.

I have no time to mourn my jaropy before the wall that ordered the infantry to hide behind suddenly replaces smoke and rubble. I don’t have my squad anymore. If I could get out of that turmoil, I could have ordered him to return to headquarters immediately, and thanks to the automatic reinforcement system he would eventually join the new squad. But no one survived, so I have to call some help from the sky.

I’m playing as a USF paratroopers. This is one of the two currently available in the US faction and one of the four in this multiplayer preview. While single-player campaigns allow you to build units from your favorite companies and detachments, and even create hybrids with US, UK, and Commonwealth units, multiplayer battlegroups support a wide range of playstyles. A preset combat unit with a role.

The USF paratroopers, of course, receive a lot of support from above, including paratroopers, bombing, and reconnaissance. On the German side is the German Air Force. This is equivalent, but there are some unique tricks that make it very difficult to move once the battlegroup has settled. Next is the USF armored combat group. It offers many mechanized options and is good at serving as a support. One of its most useful units is a recovery vehicle that can grab destroyed vehicles from any faction, repair them, and allow you to command them. Its counterpart is Germany’s groundbreaking combat group, all with heavy armor and artillery support, perfect for a little shock and awe.

My unlockable abilities are split into two trees, one focusing on the plane and the other focusing on dropping shit from the plane. However, they are not mutually exclusive, so you can enjoy the benefits of both. I have already unlocked the paratrooper’s capabilities, which helps me speed up reinforcements after previous devastation by chucking some new youth from the plane. The plane itself was blown off by the Smithereens and the wreckage fell right next to my base, but all the troops were in time.

(Image credit: Sega)

Paratroopers bravely try to take revenge on my reconnaissance jeep and the poor youth hiding behind the wall in front of it, but sadly they don’t survive much longer. And as I focus on pouring more troops into what’s rapidly becoming a graveyard built for my subordinates, AI will become more and more powerful, destroy new buildings, and be more powerful. Involve a unit in a battle. I wish I could do the same, but my economy is in turmoil. My enemies sympathize and drive me out of my misery.

Start over

With one loss under my belt, I mix things up a bit for Fight # 2 and choose Germany’s groundbreaking battlegroup. I’m backed up by a developer, but I’m also facing another developer and his AI ally. I’m not confident, but I feel that this tank and artillery-loving battlegroup was created for me. Heavy-duty armored vehicles and lots of explosions — what more do you need?

As much as I want to damage a tank, my first MVP candidate is my speedy reconnaissance bike. It is much more agile than the American Jeep and, unlike most vehicles, can occupy territory. So it not only gives beads to the place where enemies gather, but also lays the foundation for a strong early economy. I quickly fill my pockets with enough resources to build considerable power. It actually goes into the center of the map.

This is one place for victory points and the place we decided to go first. Coming from the west, my allies and I have the advantage of height, making it easier to stop Americans trying to cross our eastern bridge. It’s still a brutal battle, leaving the mind, a lot of body, and burning debris on both sides. After somehow getting points, I secured a place by occupying a skyscraper and turning it into a forward base where new infantry units could be formed. My developer also brought in a medical truck that passively heals troops within a radius. Dig into it.

Since the center of the map is under our control, I send some squads to hunt. It’s time things start to change. Expecting Americans to try to occupy nearby territories, I hide the young man behind some hedges and wait. After a few seconds, they are all dead. So many brave soldiers instantly robbed their lives of the carpet bombing. As I try to recover, the Americans manage to hide behind us in the north and start pushing in the south. They are starting to surround us.

(Image credit: Sega)

The multiplayer confusion is noteworthy, especially above 1v1. Something is happening across the map, but often even in front of you. At first, it can be difficult to wrap your head. There are moments when you forget everything you’re trying to do, such as duel tanks, strafing infantry, strafing to terraforming, falling paratroopers, and collapsing buildings. I was impressed and scared. Maybe a little confused.

In single-player skirmishes and campaign battles, tactical pauses can give you room to breathe. Compared to Relic’s earlier gaming systems like Homeworld and Company of Heroes 2, it’s been pushed to the forefront and fleshed out and has already saved my bacon many times. You can freeze actions and queue commands to perform more elaborate operations at your own pace. This is great if you’re old and late, like me.

Not surprisingly, that’s not possible in multiplayer. Relic emphasizes that the Company of Heroes isn’t APMRTS and doesn’t need the superhuman dexterity of a 20-year-old StarCraft player, but there are still plenty of spinning plates. Also, there is obvious friction between micro and macro, prioritizing and crushing some of them to save the rest.

Fighting on a constantly changing battlefield with the covers disappearing, of course, means that the Company of Heroes 3 can be fairly micro-managed. On larger maps, you don’t participate in every battle, so you need to prioritize it, but that doesn’t mean your army won’t be effective without constant babysitters. The addition of side armor means that the tank is no longer vulnerable to high-damage rear shots, and you can command the army to quickly threaten its safety with the push of a retreat button.

(Image credit: Sega)

It’s easy to forget when you lose your army as quickly as I do, but there is a veterinary system that rewards you for killing your army. Veternacy has always been a core feature of the Company of Heroes, acting as both a combat mechanic and a narrative device. It evokes the inspiration of the series’ films, especially the Band of Brothers, all by turning them into wartime dramas, while focusing more on losses and wins, more risks and more rewards. When I see an engineer wielding my little flamethrower in trouble, I do everything I can to save them. The main reason is that these flamethrowers are useful when you need to empty a building. I saw them grow and get used to their bark.

rank up

The philosophy behind veteran is the same for the Company of Heroes 3, but the system itself is quite bloated and behaves differently depending on the faction selected. For the US Army, there are two veteran-specialized options per unit, but for the Wehrmacht, it depends on the Army Marshal you choose. German factions get three of them, each awarding their own upgrades, abilities, and veterans bonuses. For example, choose a special operations marshal of the army. For example, basic infantry can get incendiary bombs, tanks can get camouflage nets, and bunkers can be upgraded to observation bunkers. And when your infantry reach the first veterans rank, they can occupy the territory faster.

My German breakthrough battlegroup really starts to shine in the middle of the game when I unlock the armored trick bag, but nevertheless my “metal magician” (some fresh infantry—some fresh infantry— Get caught up in the manipulation of scissors. Almost soon they’re going from horrific power to being totally absent. This is becoming a habit, but I’m still in control of all the winning points. , The enemy ran out of reinforcements, so the enemy decided to push one of them. It’s devastating. There are only a few infantry squads left in this area, and they slowly fill my territory. It’s not comparable to the wall of American armor lying around. It must have been the wall of my armor that threatened Americans!

(Image credit: Sega)

Things will change again. The combination of infantry sacrifice and flaming attacks slows down enough time to allow an approaching metal monster and an army rushing behind it to steal chips and move the newly hired vehicle into place. They aren’t enough to destroy enemy troops, but they do enough damage to force Americans to retreat, perhaps for repairs, shortly after they score points. Also, I now have a Tiger heavy tank! This muscular boy is the god of war and a little escort can reclaim all my territory and start hunting enemy tanks. They run away when they see it rolling. That’s all for Americans. They’re done because there are no victory points and the tigers are chasing them. The victory screen is displayed. I was surprised, but I am very happy.

The Americans bleeding reinforcements, and even there at the end, it still felt like something could happen — my victory wasn’t guaranteed. Perfectly timed bombings and secretly placed anti-tank weapons can completely ruin someone’s sneaky plans, and no one is a single powerful unit like my beloved Tiger. May cause clutter. There are few plans to actually survive a confrontation with an enemy, so you are always forced to adapt at the edge of your seat. It’s a stressful, sweaty joy.

With the release of Multiplayer Pre-Alpha on Steam tomorrow, November 30th, you’ll be able to dive into several multiplayer matches and skirmish. Simply visit the official website and sign up for the “CoH-development” program to access all preview slices at startup.

