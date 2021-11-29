Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will soon get the final balance patch





The final slate of fighter tweaks will arrive in the next 13.0.1 update.

Nintendo

Nintendo will release a version 13.0.1 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the coming days. According to the company, this will be the final balance patch that the mascot fighting game will receive.

As confirmed by Nintendo vs. Twitter account, the next version. The 13.0.1 update includes the final slate of Ultimate’s fighter tweaks, but the exact changes haven’t been described in detail yet. The tweet also doesn’t specify when the update will be published, it just indicates that it will be published soon.

Ver. Super #SmashBrosUltimate 13.0.1 is coming soon! This update includes final fighter tweaks. That is, previous versions of replay data are incompatible. Before updating[Vault]->[リプレイ]->[リプレイデータ]->[ビデオに変換]Go to and convert the replay. pic.twitter.com/XokoArQa7N

Nintendo VS (@NintendoVS) November 29, 2021

Nintendo advises players to convert the replay data prior to the update as it is not compatible with the new game version.To do this, from the Vault menu[データの再生]To access and[ビデオに変換]Choose.

This balance patch arrives just weeks after the game’s 12th and final DLC character, Kingdom Hearts Sora, was added with the final batch of Mii Fighter costumes in the October 13.0 update. In addition to fighters, we’ve added some music tracks from the new stages Hollow Bastion and the Kingdom Hearts series.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters can be purchased individually for $ 6 each. Sora is $ 30 Fighters Pass Vol. Is also included. 2 and 5 other characters: Min Min from Arms, Steve from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, Pyra / Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Kazuya from Tekken.

