According to Google, the best Android apps of 2021 – Review Geeks

We’re in the final stages of 2021, and while looking back at Spotify Wrapped, Google is looking back at our favorite Android apps and games. The company has also put together a list of Android users’ favorite apps, and the results may surprise you.

2021 Google’s favorite app “Pokemon Unite” is 2021’s favorite Android game.Nintendo

As a summary of the “Best of 2021”, Google has highlighted many apps and games, including some small apps and hidden gems. And interestingly, the company has designated Balance, a relatively unknown meditation tool, as the number one Android app in 2021. The PlayStore team has named Pokemon Go as their favorite game of the year, despite fierce competition from small indie titles.

Of course, Google has several other “best” categories this year. He named Empathy one of the “Best Apps for Good” and pointed out Moonbeam, a podcast discovery app, as one of the “Best Hidden Gems.” Indie games like Donut Country, like “My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge,” shouted out with the title chosen for “Best for Tablets.”

A complete list of Google’s favorite apps and games can be found on the company’s Best of 2021 page. Google also hosts the Best of 2021 category on the Play Store, so you can quickly install award-winning apps and games.

Android User Choice 2021 Yes, Android users voted Paramount + as the best app of 2021. Paramount +

I didn’t expect to say this, but Android users (at least in the US) voted Paramount + as the best app in 2021. (If you strongly believe in Paramount +, feel free to let us know why on Twitter.)

Android users have voted Garena Free Fire MAX as the best Android game of the year. At least this makes a little more sense. Garena Free Fire MAX has been downloaded over 3 million times on the Play Store and offers a gaming experience similar to Fortnite. (However, unlike Fortnite, Garena Free Fire MAX is actually available on the Play Store.)

Google’s best user choice apps vary by region. If you live outside the United States, check the Google Play Store for User Choice winners in your area.

