UniUni is set up for dual shipping services while offering Canada’s most reliable shipping options





Vancouver, British Columbia-(BUSINESSWIRE)-UniUni has announced a commitment to provide Canadians with the most reliable and affordable transportation options and double national transportation by the end of next year. .. Canada’s first Uber-style delivery service has made a name for itself by providing the most reliable, affordable and timely delivery in high density areas. They plan to expand their services by building more delivery stations and provide technology solutions to increase customer credibility.

UniUni has rapidly evolved into a national delivery service within Canada by offering the most cost-effective and reliable delivery options. The company has grown rapidly over the past two years, expanding from five to 100 employees, with more than 3,000 independent drivers delivering more than 50,000 parcels daily.

UniUni is at the forefront of innovation by improving both in-house and customer-oriented technologies, including new applications that allow users to more accurately read the condition of their luggage. They prioritize innovation over tracking in order to get the maximum benefit possible. That’s why UniUni uses algorithms and big data analytics to redistribute 15% of its revenue to innovation.

With a crowdsourcing model, UniUni expects to break through existing delivery patterns, drive transformation across the logistics industry, and drive improved services. Today, we are launching same-day delivery service at the most affordable price, and you can increase the weight limit of parcels from 10kg to 30kg. UniUni Peter Lu, Founder and CEO, says. We believe this will help local e-commerce businesses meet their customers’ needs.

UniUni’s expansion benefits local businesses across Canada by making more affordable and reliable delivery services widely available to them and their consumers. Company growth will also make independent contractor drivers and package handlers available for fairer wage jobs.

For more information on UniUnis’ expansion plans and the company’s mission, please contact the media at:

About the brand

UniUni is Canada’s national shipping company, ensuring that your shipping is loved. Our technology-powered services seamlessly connect e-commerce applications to our ever-expanding distribution network. We provide our customers with the most reliable, cost-effective and positive transportation experience while ensuring that workers and drivers are paid fairly. The company has grown rapidly within a few years and continues to innovate its service model to be more efficient, reliable and sustainable.

