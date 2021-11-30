The next season of Pokemon Go seems to be tied to Pokemon Legend: Arceus





The Pokemon GO heritage season begins on December 1st.

Niantic

The next season’s event for Pokemon Go will start on December 1st and seems to have something to do with the next Pokemon Legend: Arceus game for Nintendo Switch.

The next season of the game is called the Heritage Season, as revealed in the official Pokemon Go Twitter account. No details other than its name have been announced, but the season “turn to the past with answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokemon GO!”

In the next Pokemon GO season, take a closer look at the past and look for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokemon GO!

Take your Pokemon GO adventure to the heritage season! pic.twitter.com/RHre96uv2h

Pokemon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 29, 2021

The most striking part of the Season of Heritage is the Pokemon Legend game-themed logo mentioned above. The title was launched on Nintendo Switch on January 28, and is set long before the Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls, where the Sinnoh region was known as Jade and the concept of Pokemon Trainer had not yet been established.

At the heart of the Pokemon Legend is the legendary Pokemon that is said to have created the world, Arceus, which bears its name. Other Pokemon of that generation have already been introduced into the game, but Arceus hasn’t appeared in Pokemon Go yet, and many fans speculate that it may arrive as part of the next season. I am.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Go will end the prank season with a Hoopa Unbound event until November 30th. A few weeks later, the game will host a December Community Day event on December 18th and 19th. The two-day event will be offered to players Another chance to catch all the featured Pokemon of the last two years.

