Google workers say they were fired for following the “don’t be evil” slogan





Three former Google employees have sued tech giants for being unfairly dismissed for challenging plans to work with the Trump administration’s border security agencies.

They claim that they were not only falsely accused of leaking information about Alphabet Inc.’s unit plans to the media, but were also targeted because they were gay or transgender.

Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman, and Paul Duke are simply complying with Google’s Dont Be Evil obligations as Google opposes plans to work with agencies responsible for separating children from their parents and caged immigrants. Claims to have been.

Google has decided to start punishing employees for fulfilling their contractual promise to call for acts that appear to be inhumane or evil, a former worker said in a complaint.

Mountain View-based Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Google this year for violating federal labor law by dismissing activists such as Rivers, Waldman, and Duke. Judges are considering allegations of retaliation in an ongoing trial that began in August.

In a new lawsuit filed in a state court in Santa Clara County on Monday, Google fired gay and trance employees, plundered rivers, and breached contracts, according to former employee lawyer Laurie Burgess. Has been accused of violating California law as a subject of.

Waldman questioned Google’s efforts to work with the Customs and Border Protection in July 2019, and complained that it generated follow-up questions from hundreds of fellow employees. This is a response from Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who said at a workplace meeting that Google would not participate in projects related to the Southern Border, and Google’s products have excellent purposes such as crop protection. Asserted that it will only be used for. In a proceeding.

However, in August 2019, Rivers discovered that Google has already offered a free trial of the new cloud platform Anthos to CBP. It was reported by Business Insider in the same month.

According to the complaint, employees hired a consulting firm from Google and adopted a plan called Project Vivian to implement consultant recommendations to protect employees from organizing and attacking other brands. Claims.

In November 2019, the company dismissed Waldman, Duke, and Rivers from each other within minutes and accused them of violating their data security policy by fraudulently searching for information outside the scope of their externally shared duties.

Three ex-employees deny those claims.

The three were one of a group of five who were fired. According to complaints, three out of five are transgender, one is gay, and one is heterosexual.

Former employees claim that Google’s dismissal of gay and transgender employees based on their involvement in the above activities would be illegal discrimination.

Bloomberg writers Mark Bergen and Josh Eidelson contributed to this report.

